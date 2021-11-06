Round 6: gamer using the same serial name is targeted for attacks

Round 6 brought a lot of success and profit to Netflix. However, it is becoming a headache for some people.

After the case of the South Korean woman who had the same phone number that appears in the series (which was later removed), now she is a British woman who is having problems.

Lydia Ellery is known on the internet as Squid Game, the name the series is known out there for making game lives and producing content online. In an interview with the BBC, she reports that many people get confused and appear on her account, thinking that it is linked to Round 6. “As the program does not have an official Instagram account, I was marked or received messages that were for the series”.

The problem goes further, she claims that she receives a lot of hate messages. “I started getting abusive messages. People were angry with me because they were mega-fans, and they thought I had ‘stolen’ the account for the show.”

By working with the internet, the search for your account name started to be confused, hindering your online performance and affecting advertisements. Ellery reported that there was a company refusing the contract because of the confusion with the nickname. “The companies [onde procurei trabalho] they contacted me and said I couldn’t get the job because of my Squid Game name,”

Lydia thinks about changing her name, but it’s not easy, she’s been using this nickname for over a decade. “I feel disheartened by the whole situation and incredibly fed up with it all.”

The history of Round 6 it revolves around people in debt receiving a mysterious invitation, participating in a children’s-themed game in search of a huge cash prize. The problem is that only one leaves alive.