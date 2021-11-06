Russia limits fertilizer exports

After China, it was Russia’s turn to announce that it will limit fertilizer exports for a period of at least six months. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, on Wednesday (3) and is valid from December.

The measure is justified as a way to guarantee internal supply and protect local farmers. “To avoid a shortage of fertilizers, a reflection of rising natural gas prices and therefore a rise in food prices in Russia, the government is temporarily restricting the export of nitrogen fertilizers and nitrogen-based compounds, as instructed by the president ”, said the prime minister, according to the statement posted on the government’s website.

The country is going to impose quotas for exports of complex fertilizers at 5.35 million tons and for nitrogen fertilizers at 5.9 million tons. The restriction should have a direct impact on Brazil, which buys a high volume from the Russians, especially potassium chloride. From January to September, 2.62 million tonnes of Russian KCl were imported, or 29% of the total that reached national ports.

According to an analysis by the American consultancy StoneX, in a bulletin released to customers, the greatest impact for Brazil will occur in the import of nitrogen, especially ammonium nitrate (NAM), since the Russians are the only Brazilian supplier of this input, being responsible for 98%. “Assessing Russian export statistics, we conclude that the measure will lead to an average 8% reduction in the country’s nitrogen supply [para o mercado global] and 3.5% in complex phosphate formulations”, informed the StoneX consultancy. Brazil imports from Russia about 20% of nitrogen, being only 1.07 million tons of urea.