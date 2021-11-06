Russian diplomat suspected of espionage dies in mysterious circumstances in Berlin

BERLIN — The death in strange circumstances of a Russian diplomat in the heart of Berlin has once again brought into focus the spying activities that the world powers have in the German capital. According to the German magazine Der Spiegel, a 35-year-old Russian diplomatic mission official died after falling from the embassy building on Oct. 19. The case was confirmed by a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry. According to the vehicle, the man was actually a Russian secret service agent, known as the FSB (heir to the KGB), ie a spy.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman did not provide information on the incident, but according to a report by Der Spiegel on Tuesday, police found the diplomat’s body on the sidewalk at around 7:20 am, right in front of the embassy building. Russian, which has four floors and is located very close to the Brandenburg Gate, on the famous Unter den Linden boulevard. The agents tried to revive him, but without success. Apparently, the spy had fallen from one of the highest floors of the building.

Berlin continues to be the scene of strange events that seem from another time, when the city was divided by the wall, and spies from all sides heated up the Cold War with their exchange of information. German justice continues to investigate the FSB’s role in the murder of a Georgian citizen, a former Chechen fighter, in Berlin in the summer of 2019. With the suspicion that the Russians were behind the crime, which took place in broad daylight in Berlin’s Tiergarten park, German authorities expelled two Russian diplomats from the country. In addition, for the first time, the German prosecutor’s office suggested that the Kremlin devised an assassination on German soil.

The dead last month had served as the second secretary of the Russian delegation since 2019, according to Der Spiegel. The vehicle also guarantees that the German police do not have much information about the spy or the circumstances of the death.

According to investigative media Bellingcat and The Bell, the dead diplomat was Kirill Zhalo, son of Lieutenant General Alexéi Zhalo, head of the FSB’s Constitutional System Protection Office, a department identified by Western intelligence services as responsible for attacks on opponents , such as Alexéi Navalny, and activists. Zhalo arrived in Berlin in 2019, two months before the assassination of Chechen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili.

The Russian embassy in Berlin described media reports of the dead diplomat as “absolutely incorrect speculation”. The Russians said it was a “tragic accident” and claimed “ethical reasons” for not giving more information. “All formalities relating to the repatriation of the diplomat’s body were immediately resolved with the responsible German police and medical authorities in accordance with current practices,” an embassy spokesman told Russian agency Interfax. Der Spiegel, on the other hand, claims that the Russian embassy prevented the autopsy of the body and that, as the deceased had diplomatic status, the Public Ministry could not investigate the circumstances of the death, such as the possible involvement of third parties.

FSB officials were involved in an attack with a toxic agent on Russian opponent Navalny in the summer of 2020, according to an investigation by the Bellingcat portal, which found that secret service agents followed him on the day he was poisoned. As a result, the opponent was urgently transferred from Siberia — where he became seriously ill while flying from one city to another — to Berlin, where he was treated and recovered from the attack with a neurotoxin of military origin from the Noovichok family (the same used against the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, in 2018, on British soil) which almost cost him his life. Navalny remained in Germany until last January, before returning to Moscow, where he was immediately arrested on landing and, in February, convicted in a controversial case. The Russians denied they were behind the poisoning of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest enemy. This is not the first similar incident in the Russian delegation in Germany. In 2003, a Russian embassy employee died after falling from a window in a tall building.