Salvador will have vaccinations for the 2nd and 3rd doses this Saturday (6); see places

Salvador continues this Saturday (6) with vaccination against covid-19, from 8 am to 4 pm. The 2nd dose of Oxford and Pfizer will be applied for those with a return date by December 1, 2021. The 2nd dose of CoronaVac will be available for those with a scheduled return date by November 7, 2021.

The 3rd dose will be given to elderly people aged 60 years and over and health workers who took the second dose by June 7, 2021; immunosuppressed patients who took the second dose by October 5, 2021. All must have their name on the list available on the website of the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

The application of the first dose will be suspended.

Check out the strategy posts:

2nd DOSE OXFORD (DUE UNTIL DECEMBER 1, 2021): 8 am to 4 pm

Drive-thrus: Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Shopping Bela Vista and Unijorge (Parallel)

Fixed points: USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Plataforma, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo, USF Pirajá, USF San Martim III, USF Curralinho and UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado.

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC (DUE UNTIL 7TH NOVEMBER 2021): 8 am to 4 pm

Drive-thrus: Uninassau (Pituba), FBDC Brotas and Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu)

Fixed points: Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu), USF Vista Alegre, CSU Pernambués and FBDC Brotas.

2nd DOSE PFIZER (DUE UNTIL DECEMBER 1, 2021): 8 am to 4 pm

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), Shopping da Bahia, USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão and USF Cajazeiras X.

DOSE 3 – IMMUNOSUPPRESSED PATIENTS WITH NAME ON THE LIST AND WHO TAKEN THE SECOND DOSE UNTIL OCTOBER 5, 2021: 8 am to 4 pm

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), Shopping da Bahia, USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão and USF Cajazeiras X.

3rd DOSE – HEALTH WORKERS WITH NAME ON THE LIST AND WHO TAKEN THE SECOND DOSE UNTIL JUNE 7, 2021: 8 am to 4 pm

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), Shopping da Bahia, USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão and USF Cajazeiras X.

3rd DOSE – ELDERLY AGE 60 YEARS OR OLDER WITH NAME ON THE LIST AND WHO TAKEN THE SECOND DOSE UNTIL JUNE 7, 2021: 8 am to 4 pm

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), Shopping da Bahia, USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão and USF Cajazeiras X.