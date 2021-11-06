Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra appears in photos with S Pen

After a series of leaks, it seems that the ultimate look of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung’s upcoming high-end, has finally been confirmed. At least that’s what the site points out. Front Page Tech, which published exclusive images of a functional unit of the new model this Friday (5).

As the screenshots show, the Galaxy Note line’s design language returns on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which also has the corners of its body at right angles and “sharp”. Similarly, the edges on the model screen are curved, contrary to what was suggested in previous leaks. To top it off, the presence of the desired S Pen and its respective shelter was confirmed — an addition that made the forthcoming top of the line a little thicker.

On the back, you can see the new camera configuration of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, in “P” format and without a “highlighted” finish like its predecessors. In this context, the source also points out that the sensors did not receive many improvements, composing the set of 108 MP (main), 12 MP (ultra-wide), 10 MP (telephoto, with 3X optical zoom) and 10MP (telephoto, with 10X optical zoom).

Supposed look of Galaxy S22 Ultra, in new leak. (Source: Front Page Tech / Reproduction)Source: Front Page Tech

AMD’s cutting-edge performance and GPU

As for its internal components, rumors suggest that the Galaxy S22 line will hit the market with the successor to the Snapdragon 888 in some regions, while others will receive the Exynos 2200 — as usual. However, the highlight of the new models may be the addition of a GPU in AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture, also used in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. If confirmed, the novelty could represent a leap in performance and quality for the mobile games.

Availability

As the informant Jon Prosser suggests, in Front Page Tech, the Galaxy S22 line is expected for the second week of February — in case Samsung does not choose to postpone it, as happened with the Galaxy S21 FE. So far, however, there is no forecast of arrival in Brazil.