Santos tries to anticipate the future of borrowed money; only two are holders

Santos is trying to anticipate the future of loaned players this year. Of the nine transferred, only two are regular holders.

Well used in Famalicão (POR), Alex has a contract until June 2022 and his situation will only be defined in the next season. In the other cases, all with a relationship to end at the end of the year, the idea of ​​Peixe will solve the future soon.

None of the athletes draw Santos’ attention for reintegration into the professional squad. The trend is for a definitive exit or a new loan. See case by case below:

Allanzinho (on loan until December)

The 21-year-old striker is not Guarani’s first-team player, but he plays constantly. There are 21 matches in Serie B, with three goals scored. The contract at Santos ends in 2024 and he can be borrowed again. It is the only one with any chance of staying in Peixe in 2022.

Daniel Guedes (on loan until December)

The 27-year-old right-back is a reserve at Fortaleza. There are 13 games in the year, with three assists. The contract at Santos expires in June 2022 and is not expected to be renewed.

Felipe Cardoso (on loan until January)

The 23-year-old striker is a reserve at Vegalta Sendai, from Japan. He has played 20 matches, with just one goal scored. The contract in Santos ends in September 2023. The purchase price combined with the Japanese is R$5.5 million and there has been no sign of acquisition yet.

Fernando Pileggi (on loan until December)

The 22-year-old right-back has only played once for Santa Cruz. He has a contract with Santos until December, the same month in which his relationship with the Pernambuco club ends. Will be dismissed.

Guilherme Nunes (on loan until December)

The 23-year-old midfielder is a reserve at Náutico and has only played four times in Serie B. The contract at Santos ends in 2023 and he must be traded again.

Rodrigão (on loan until December)

The 28-year-old striker starts at Ponte Preta, with five goals and three assists in 22 games. The contract at Santos ends in May 2022 and Peixe’s idea is to leave him more time at Macaca to no longer have a bond in the second half of next season.

Romario (on loan until December)

The 29-year-old left-back is a reserve at Coritiba. He has 24 games a year, with no goal or assist. The contract at Santos expires in December 2022 and it will be negotiated again.

Tailson (on loan until December)

The 22-year-old forward is a reserve at Náutico and has only played eight times in Serie B, including his previous loan to Coritiba, without goals or assists. The contract at Santos ends in 2024 and he will leave again.

