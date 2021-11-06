Savings have record output for October of R$7.4 billion, points out BC – Notícias

THE Savings account registered a net outflow of R$7.43 billion in October, the biggest redemption ever registered for the month in the historical series started in 1995, showed data from the Central Bank this Friday (5).

Last month, withdrawals exceeded deposits by R$5.969 billion in the SBPE (Brazilian Savings and Loan System), while in rural savings there was a net redemption of R$1.461 billion.

This is the third consecutive month that savings have lost resources, after also significant net redemptions in August (R$5.468 billion) and September (R$7.720 billion).

From January to October, savings had an outflow of R$ 30.779 billion, compared to an inflow of R$ 144.228 billion in the same period last year, when it was driven by the payment of emergency aid and by the low level of the basic interest rate, which it increases the competitiveness of savings vis-à-vis other investments.

Since March of this year, the BC has already raised the Selic by 5.75 percentage points, to the current level of 7.75% per year, amidst the monetary tightening cycle conducted to tame inflation.

