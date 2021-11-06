Scholars renounce Medal of Scientific Merit after Bolsonaro revokes honors

× Photo: Disclosure, Abrasco

The epidemiologist Cesar Victora (photo), from the Federal University of Pelotas, this Friday (5) refused the title of the Grand Cross of the National Order of Scientific Merit, granted by Jair Bolsonaro and by the Minister of Science and Technology, Marcos Pontes.

The refusal is a protest against the revocation of the medal that the president had awarded to two other scientists, Marcus Lacerda and Adele Schwartz Benzaken, from Fiocruz. Lacerda led a study that exposed the risks of chloroquine, and Adele is the author of a primer on the risks of sexually transmitted infections for trans men.

“The tribute offered by a federal government that not only ignores, but actively boycotts the recommendations of epidemiology and collective health does not seem relevant to me”, wrote Victora in an open letter. “As a scientist and epidemiologist, I have made public, through lectures and scientific articles, my complete opposition to the way the Covid-19 pandemic has been dealt with by this government.”

O Globo informs that historian Luiz Felipe de Alencastro, who received the award in 2001, announced on social networks that he would also renounce it, as a form of protest.