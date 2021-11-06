Scholarship holders cross the border with Argentina for cheaper gasoline

In the second round of the 2018 election, then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro was elected with 70.30% of the valid votes in the municipality of Foz do Iguaçu (PR). Almost three years later, the Pocketnaristas are crossing the border with Argentina in search of cheaper gasoline.

In the neighboring country ruled by the leftist Fernandez Open, a liter of gasoline costs R$3.20 in Puerto Iguazú, less than half the amount charged at Brazilian service stations, which, in some regions, already charge up to ten reais per liter of fuel.

With no sanitary restrictions because of the pandemic, cooled by vaccination, the Argentines have now limited the supply to 15 liters of gasoline per vehicle. Iguaçu pockets are delirious saying that this restriction is “persecuted” by the Argentine left.

Although it is one of the world’s largest oil producers, Brazil has the most expensive fuels in the world due to the international price parity policy adopted by Petrobras. The readjustments are determined by the variation of the dollar and the international price of a barrel of oil, while Brazilian consumers continue to receive in real. That’s why the account never closes and prices are abusive in the country.

The municipality of Foz do Iguaçu, 643 km from Curitiba, in the far west of Paraná, has had the former Communist as mayor since 2017. Brazilian Chico, affiliated with the PSD of Governor Ratinho Junior. It is the third tourist destination for foreigners in the country and the first in the southern region. It has 258 thousand inhabitants.

In the 2018 election, then PT candidate Fernando Haddad won 29.70% of the vote in Foz do Iguaçu.

The PT member did not want to comment on the “via sacra” of Pocket Narista to supply cheaper gasoline in “leftist” Argentina.

According to partners of Email Blog on the triple border, the Pocket Narists have to wait hours in mile long lines to refuel 15 liters of gasoline. To complete the tank, they give a “Brazilian knack” by again facing lines at other stations.

In these lines across the border in Argentina, no Bolsonaro supporters were seen making the gesture of the president’s “gun” or carrying a banner calling for “Stay Bolsonaro.”

