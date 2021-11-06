Scientists decorated by Bolsonaro collectively renounce the honor

RIO – Fifteen scientists decorated by the government with the Order of Scientific Merit signed an open letter in which they renounce the honor granted. According to the text, they claim to have taken action after President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) signed a new decree on Nov. 5 excluding two names from the list of honored scientists, those of Adele Benzaken and Marcus Lacerda.

In a letter sent to the Minister of Science and Technology, Marcos Pontes, this Friday, the epidemiologist Cesar Victora, who is among those who renounce the honor, refused the decoration offered by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro in the Order of Scientific Merit. Victora would be promoted to the title of Grand Cross — he had already received the honor in 2018, under the Michel Temer government.

Lacerda was one of the first researchers to do a study demonstrating the ineffectiveness of chloroquine in treating Covid-19. Benzaken, on the other hand, occupied the position of director of the Ministry of Health’s HIV/AIDS department, but was dismissed at the beginning of the Bolsonaro government. Benzaken claimed at the time that the dismissal was caused by a primer intended for trans men.

The letter also criticizes the “way in which denialism in general, persecutions of fellow scientists and recent cuts in federal budgets for science and technology have been used as tools to reverse important progress” in the Brazilian scientific community.

The Order of Scientific Merit aims to pay tribute to personalities who “have distinguished themselves for their relevant contributions to Science, Technology and Innovation”. Admission to the order is by the President of the Republic, who evaluates names presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The nomination, however, first receives approval from the Order’s Council – formed by the chancellor and the ministers of Science and Technology, Economy and Education.

Suggestions can be presented to the chancellor by the members of the council, the Brazilian Academy of Sciences or “authorities in the field of science, technology and innovation”.

Below is the list of names who resigned from the Order of Scientific Merit.

Aldo Ângelo Moreira Lima (UFC)

Aldo José Gorgatti Zarbin (UFPR)

Alfredo Wagner Berno de Almeida (UEMA)

Anderson Stevens Leonidas Gomes (UFPE)

Angela De Luca Rebello Wagener (PUC-RJ)

Carlos Gustavo Tamm de Araujo Moreira (IMPA)

Cesar Gomes Victora (UFPel)

Claudio Landim (IMPA)

Fernando Garcia de Melo (UFRJ)

Fernando de Queiroz Cunha (USP)

João Candido Portinari (Project Portinari)

José Vicente Tavares dos Santos (UFRGS)

Luiz Antonio Martinelli (USP)

Maria Paula Cruz Schneider (UFPA)

Marília Oliveira Fonseca Goulart (UFAL)

Neusa Hamada (INPA)

Paulo Hilário Nascimento Saldiva (USP)

Paulo Sérgio Lacerda Beirão (UFMG)

Pedro Leite da Silva Dias (USP)

Regina Pekelmann Markus (USP)

Ronald Cintra Shellard (CBPF)