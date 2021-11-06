Scientists explain why some die from Covid and some don’t

Scientists at the University of Oxford, UK, have identified a human gene that doubles the risk of death after infection with the new coronavirus. The discovery, announced this Friday (5/11), may help develop more effective treatments for people who have the gene.

According to research published in the journal Nature Genetics, about 60% of people with South Asian ancestors and 15% of people of European descent carry the high-risk LZTFL1 gene for the disease.

It makes the lungs more susceptible to coronaviruses because it disrupts a protective mechanism that the cells that line the lungs use to defend against disease, making them more vulnerable to invasion by the new virus.

The finding, the researchers said, would explain in part why some communities in the UK and South Asia suffered more from the disease.

The new discovery is more information in the arsenal of knowledge built about the disease. It does not invalidate what is already known about the risk factors associated with Covid-19, such as old age, obesity, high blood pressure, and immune system problems. (With information from Reuters Agency)

