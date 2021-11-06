Scientists renounce honor after Bolsonaro withdraws researcher’s medal against use of chloroquine for Covid | Science

In an open letter released this Saturday (6), 21 Brazilian scientists resigned from the National Order of Scientific Merit, with which they had been awarded this week.

The gesture came after President Jair Bolsonaro removed a scientist from the list of honorees, Marcus Vinícius Guimarães de Lacerda, from Fiocruz, who was against the use of chloroquine for Covid. Researcher Adele Benzaken, current director of Fiocruz Amazônia, was also removed from the list of decorated.

“As scientists, we do not agree with the way in which general denial, harassment of fellow scientists, and recent cuts in federal science budgets and technology have been used as tools to roll back the important progress achieved by the Brazilian scientific community in recent decades”, say the researchers (see the full letter below in this article).

The researchers also say that they find their presence on the list “rewarding”.

“However, the tribute offered by a Federal Government that not only ignores science, but actively boycotts the recommendations of epidemiology and collective health, is not consistent with our scientific trajectories”, they emphasize.

Among the scientists who signed the letter is the epidemiologist Cesar Victora, from the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel), who had already renounced the honor on Friday (5).

In an interview with g1, Victora said the honor was one of the highest things a scientist can aspire to in terms of distinction”, but that “to accept this honor from this government would be to condone denial, with the way the pandemic has been faced and with cuts in the scientific budget in Brazil”.

Chloroquine does not work for Covid

Scientific studies have already proven the ineffectiveness of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19, but even so, the president continues to defend the use of the drugs.

Last year, specialists from several Brazilian universities, including Marcus Vinícius Lacerda – removed from the list – released a statement in which they stated that the federal government cannot subject the population to the “additional risk of a treatment without guarantees of safety and efficacy”.

Last month, Covid’s CPI in the Senate approved the final report of the investigation. Among other points, the commission concluded that the government had — and continues to — advertise ineffective medications for Covid.

See the full letter:

Open letter from scientists awarded the National Order of Scientific Merit on 11/03/2011

The undersigned scientists, awarded the National Order of Scientific Merit, in a presidential decree of November 3, 2021, publicly declare their indignation, protest and repudiation for the arbitrary exclusion of colleagues Adele Schwartz Benzaken and Marcus Vinícius Guimarães de Lacerda from the list of recipients, in a new presidential decree on November 5, 2021. Such exclusion, unacceptable in all respects, becomes even more reprehensible as it took place less than 48 hours after the initial publication, in yet another clear demonstration of persecution of scientists, configuring a new step in the systematic attack on Science and Technology by the current Government.

As scientists, we do not condone the way in which denialism in general, persecutions of fellow scientists and recent cuts in federal budgets for science and technology have been used as tools to roll back the important progress made by the Brazilian scientific community in recent years. decades.

As the Brazilian Academy of Sciences and the Brazilian Society for the Advancement of Science pointed out, in notes released on 11/5/2021, the National Order of Scientific Merit, founded in 1993, is a State instrument to recognize scientific contributions and techniques of Brazilian and foreign personalities. The nomination of awarded members is carried out by a Commission, formed by three members appointed by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, three members appointed by the Brazilian Academy of Sciences and three members appointed by the SBPC. Our names were honorably indicated by this commission, which met in 2019. Scientific merit (as it could not be otherwise) was the only parameter considered for the inclusion of a name on the list. We therefore consider our presence on this list gratifying, and we are extremely honored with the possibility of being awarded one of the greatest recognitions that a scientist can receive in our country. However, the tribute offered by a Federal Government that not only ignores science, but actively boycotts the recommendations of epidemiology and collective health, is not consistent with our scientific trajectories. In solidarity with colleagues who were summarily excluded from the list of recipients, and consistent with our ethical stance, we collectively renounce this nomination.

Furthermore, we wish to express our recognition of the nominations of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences and the Brazilian Society for the Advancement of Science, entities that have a lasting respect in defense of Science, Technology and Innovation in Brazilian society. This act of resignation, which saddens us, expresses our indignation at the process of destruction of the university and Science and Technology system. We act conscientiously in order to preserve Brazilian university and scientific institutions, in the construction of the civilizing process in Brazil.

Brazil, November 6, 2021

