Scientists Unveil Brain ‘Sensor’ That Makes Humans Taller Every Generation | Science

The conundrum of why humans are getting taller and reaching puberty earlier than ever can be explained by a sensor in the brain, scientists say.

THE Average height of people in the UK increased by 10 centimeters during the 20th century, and up to 20 centimeters in other countries, as nutritional health improved.

But exactly how this happens has never been understood.

The discovery could lead to the development of drugs to improve muscle mass and treat late growth, say researchers in the UK.

Scientists have long known that humans with good diets and access to healthy foods tend to grow larger and mature faster.

In South Korea, for example, adult height skyrocketed as the nation transformed from a poor country into a developed society. However, in parts of South Asia and Africa, people are only slightly taller than they were 100 years ago.

Food signals are known to reach a part of the brain called the hypothalamus, informing the body’s nutritional health and triggering growth.

This new study, published in the journal Nature and led by researchers at Cambridge University, along with teams from Queen Mary University of London, University of Bristol, University of Michigan and Vanderbilt University, discovered the brain receptor behind this process.

It’s called MC3R. It is the crucial link between food and sexual development and growth.

“It tells the body that we’re great, we have a lot of food, so it can grow quickly, have puberty soon and make a lot of babies,” said Professor Sir Stephen O’Rahilly, lead author of the study, from Cambridge.

“It’s not magic – we have the full diagram of how it happens.”

When the brain receptor doesn’t work normally in humans, researchers have found that people tend to be shorter and start puberty later than other people.

The team researched the genetic makeup of half a million volunteers enrolled in the UK Biobank – a huge database of genetic and health information – to confirm that this was true.

Children with genetic mutations that affect the brain receptor were all shorter and weighed less than the others. This shows that the effect starts early in life.

The research team found a person who had mutations in both copies of the gene for MC3R, which is extremely rare and harmful. This person was very short and started puberty after age 20.

But humans aren’t alone in this — researchers have studied mice to confirm that the same mechanism works in animals.

The discovery could help children with severe delays in growth and puberty, as well as those who become frail from chronic illnesses and need to build muscle.

“Future research should investigate whether drugs that selectively activate the MC3R can help redirect calories to muscle and other lean tissue, with the prospect of improving physical functionality in these patients,” said Professor O’Rahilly.

Scientists have already identified a receptor in the brain that controls appetite, called MC4R, and those who don’t have it are often obese.

Can people keep growing bigger and bigger?

There is a ceiling for height and it is reached when people reach their genetic potential.

Factors like health and diet have a big impact on how this happens.

When children from poorer families receive enough food and calories, they can grow to the height they inherited from their parents and grandparents.

Taller people generally live longer and are less likely to suffer from heart problems and may also end up earning more.

But humans cannot go on growing forever.

Like many other countries in Europe, the average height in the UK has soared over the past century – but there are signs over the past 10 years that it is decreasing.

Elsewhere, the biggest increases in height in the last century have occurred in South Korean women and Iranian men.