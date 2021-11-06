Second Chance and Unexpected Hero: Colorados Remember the “Gre-Nal of Execution” in 2004 | International

The pressure is on Grêmio’s side, which is struggling desperately to escape relegation. But Inter have an extra mission in Gre-Nal this Saturday, in Beira-Rio, in addition to their own ambitions in the championship. Winning the derby could become decisive in ordering the rival’s fall to Serie B. Just like in 2004.

The scenario that precedes the classic 434 has already occurred in a similar way two other times in history. In 2003, Inter failed to take advantage of the moment, ended up defeated and allowed Tricolor to escape. The following year, Colorado had a second chance to do the same, dominating Gre-Nal and sending their rivals to Serie B.

– This one in 2004 I was more mature, established as a professional. It was the affirmation game. I still hadn’t scored a goal in a derby. It was special – recalls former striker Diego, one of the characters in the classic.

It was a sultry and rainy Saturday in Porto Alegre on that October 23, 2004. Grêmio and Inter would dispute the 363 derby at the old Olímpico Stadium, valid for the 37th round of the Brasileirão. At the time, Colorado, involved in the Copa Sudamericana dispute, entered the field in 14th position with 46 points. Grêmio, like today, was second to last, with 35.

The colorado team, coached by Muricy Ramalho, did not have many pretensions in the championship. But he was determined to bury his rival once and for all, an opportunity he had missed the year before. In 2003, Inter was surprised and won 1-0 in the middle of Beira-Rio, with a goal by ex-Colorado Christian.

No one on the red side intended to see history repeat itself. Even more who had participated in the previous episode, like Muricy and Diego. The obsession was not only to sink Grêmio, but also to confirm the moment with another victory over the biggest rival.

– We were in a very similar situation and we didn’t want to give it a chance again. We know the importance of Gre-Nal in the South. Especially the Gaucho, raised at the club, who knows the weight well. We were heavily criticized in 2003. Colorado wants to see Grêmio in the second division. We lost and Grêmio stood up – Diego recalls.

We had this pressure and we couldn’t repeat it. We were at a better time. It’s classic, detail, but if we played our game, we would leave with three points. We were superior. We were much better” — Diego, former Inter striker

At the age of 19, the striker formed at Inter’s base opened the way to victory in the derby. But the story of that Gre-Nal had an unusual hero and that went to the game at the last minute. On Thursday, Muricy had already assigned the players to the rally, which started two days before the game.

But the technician, observing the last activity on Friday and the posture of Rodrigo Paulista, decided to include him in the delegation. The boy, also 19 years old, didn’t know it yet, but he started to write his name in the history of the classic and become the protagonist of the game that was to come.

– I wasn’t listed on Thursday, but I still had practice Friday. Muricy saw my performance and that I didn’t frown. He talked to Tata (assistant) for me to pick up things. I was very happy to be in the group. It was all unexpected – says Rodrigo Paulista.

The attacker started on the bench. And, in the initial stage, he saw Grêmio in danger, but without success. As the game headed for halftime, Diego began to change the landscape of the derby. At 43 minutes, when triggered by Chiquinho, he was overthrown by Claudiomiro, who was sent off.

The situation allowed Muricy to make a change at halftime. Cleiton Xavier replaced Rodrigo Paulista. Fernandão, who had acted as a center forward in the first half, was pulled back to arm Diego and Rodrigo Paulista in attack.

At 11, Inter opened the scoring. Chiquinho crossed from the left. Arilson made a mistake when trying to get away, the ball hit the crossbar and, on the rebound, Diego scored. Forged at the base of the club, the striker scored the first goal in Gre-Nais, despite good performances in previous duels. He took the opportunity to respond and provoke the gremistas by putting his hand to his ear.

– Didn’t they say I was a popcorn maker? I went there to see if they would say it again – he said in an interview with the newspaper Zero Hora at the time.

The goal knocked out Grêmio. Inter took advantage and, with tranquility, imposed themselves. Rodrigo Paulista tried individual plays and stunned Grêmio’s defensive system, with the right to a sheet applied to Baloy. At 28, the second goal came out. Chiquinho took a corner kick from the right, Fernandão was ahead of three markers and headed it off.

– After the first goal, it became easier and we continued in the same way. Grêmio needed to change the game. Fernandão’s goal in the corner comes out after a shot I give. And then, I’m going to go to Rodrigo Paulista to close it down – describes Diego.

After the second goal, the Grêmio fans began to leave the stadium, disappointed with the new failure. Others were crying in the stands. The most indignant threw a popcorn cart towards the moat of the former Olympian. At 38, Diego called Rodrigo Paulista, who expanded and decreed the final blow on his rival on his way to Serie B.

– I started doing simple things, like Muricy asked to get confidence. Then I participated in Diego’s goal, the little balloon. It’s a fast paced movie and a classic moves a lot. You learn the meaning at the base and when you score a goal then… It’s something wonderful, remarkable – emphasizes Rodrigo Paulista.

Grêmio even discounted it, with Anderson. But the party was for the colorados, who sang “ao, oo, o! Second division”. The cover of Monday’s Zero Hora sports section featured the headline: “The Execution.” The Tricolor would be relegated in last in Brasileirão, with 39 points, nine behind the penultimate. And with the contribution of Inter.

Grêmio 1 x 3 Inter – 37th round of the Brasileirão 2004