‘Secret budget’: Rosa Weber suspends execution of rapporteur’s amendments

Justice Rosa Weber, from the Federal Supreme Court, authorized the suspension of the rapporteur’s amendments, called “secret budget”, in a decision issued on Friday 5. .

Traditional amendments are funds to which parliamentarians are already entitled, however, the allocations are registered in transparency systems. Rapporteur’s amendments are resources granted by the federal government to parliamentarians without the destinations and executions being disclosed.

The instrument is used as a bargain between the Palácio do Planalto and the National Congress for the approval of important projects, as occurred with the so-called PEC dos Precatório, which demanded the release of a billion dollar sum to obtain votes in the Chamber of Deputies.

In the decision, Rosa Weber, rapporteur of the process, determined the suspension of the execution of the rapporteur’s amendments and the establishment of measures to ensure the transparency of these transactions, within the scope of the 2020 and 2021 budgets.

The magistrate requires the government to install, within 30 days, a centralized platform for public access, with wide publicity on the documents sent to federal agencies and entities that gave basis to the demands and/or resulted in the distribution of resources from the rapporteur’s amendments.

Regarding the execution of the expenses indicated by the rapporteur’s amendments, Rosa Weber determined the adoption of “necessary measures so that all demands of parliamentarians aimed at the distribution of general rapporteur’s amendments, regardless of the modality of application, are registered in a centralized electronic platform maintained by the central body of the Federal Budget and Planning System”.

Finally, the minister writes that, regarding the 2021 budget, “the execution of the budget resources arising from primary result identifier No. 9 (RP 9) shall be suspended in full and immediately, until the final judgment on the merits of this non-compliance claim” . RP 9, cited by the minister, is the technical name of these amendments.

