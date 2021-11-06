See pricing for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition; information about the trophies

Facebook

Bethesda released a FAQ article from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition on its official website. In it, there is basic information, but two of them are interesting and unpublished.

The first is the price. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will cost $49.99. Users who have Skyrim Special Edition will be able to upgrade to the new edition for $19.99. Prices in reais were not quoted.

It is noteworthy that the Skyrim Anniversary Edition has free upgrade between PS4 and PS5. The $19.99 quoted is to “transform” your Skyrim Special Edition at Skyrim Anniversary Edition still on PS4. After this “transformation”, you will have access to the game on PS5 as well.

Regarding trophies, the information is a little more confusing. Bethesda says all your achievements can be transferred from Skyrim Special Edition to the Skyrim Anniversary Edition – except when upgrading from PS4 to PS5. In other words, if it’s a different list of trophies, you won’t need to win everything again on PS4 – just start the game and all trophies should be won automatically. But when playing on PS5, you’ll need to get them again (it won’t be “auto-pop”).

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be released on November 11th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.