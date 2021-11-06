See the best selling motorcycles in October

Motorcycle sales had a slowdown in October compared to September, but showed growth when compared to the result of the same month last year, according to the report presented by the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution, Fenabrave.

Last month, 97,023 new motorcycles were licensed against 108,839 in September, a 10% drop. In relation to October 2020, when 96,154 units were registered, the result corresponds to a growth of 0.9%.

Despite the decline in the monthly comparison, the Fenabrave report shows a strong growth in license plates in the total accumulated in 2021. From January to October, 938,489 motorcycles were licensed, a 29% increase over the 727,224 units registered in the same period in 2020.

Fenabrave’s word about the motorcycle segment

The president of Fenabrave, Alarico Assumpção Júnior, highlights that the rises in fuel costs, the increase in delivery services and the search for individual and economical transport are among the factors that keep the demand for heated motorcycles.

“The drop in sales is still a reflection of the smaller offer of products, but, from now on, we also have to be aware of the rise in interest rates and the greater selectivity of credit, which could negatively impact demand. Today, the credit approval for the segment remains at 4.8 approvals for every 10 proposals sent”, highlights the executive.

According to Fenabrave, the scheduling of motorcycle deliveries to consumers is between 90 and 120 days. The entity believes that the situation should return to normal by mid-2022. “The license plates of all automotive segments have been fluctuating according to the production flow. Demand remains high on the part of the consumer, but there is a segment in which the wait can take months because of the low inventories of the dealerships, which are not managing to have all the orders filled by the factories due to the lack of components”, concludes Assumpção Junior.

The market by brands

Honda leads the share by brands, with 80.9% of the Brazilian market and 78,509 motorcycles registered in October. Next appear Yamaha (12.4% of the market and 12,057 license plates) and Shineray (1.5% of the market and 1,416 units).

Check out the most popular motorcycles in each segment in October

CITY – Honda CG 160: the best-selling motorcycle in Brazil had 27,687 licensed units in October. In the year to date there are 25,093 registered motorcycles.

CUSTOM – Royal Enfield Meteor: the novelty of the world’s oldest brand in continuous production totals 372 licenses in October and 1,702 in the year.

CLASSIC – Royal Enfield Interceptor: with new colors for the 2022 line, the most “behaved” of the Twins had 47 licenses in October. In the year to date, there are 1,189 units.

TRAIL – Honda NXR 160 Bros: the dual purpose based on the CG 160 totals 11,837 licenses in October and 103,937 in the year.

MAXITRAIL – Triumph Tiger 900: the English adventurer surpassed the BMW R 1250 GS and took the category leadership in October, with 324 licensed units. But in the year to date the German takes the best, with 3,932 motorcycles licensed against 2,770 of the Triumph motorcycle.

NAKED – Yamaha MT-03: the smallest motorcycle in the Brazilian range of the Master of Torque family has 795 license plates in October and 8,239 in the year.

CUB – Honda Biz: together, the 110 and 125 versions total 14,297 license plates in October. In the year, 128,019 units are registered.

SCOOTER – Honda Elite: the entry-level model surpassed the “big brother” PCX and took the category leadership, with 2,438 units registered in October. Already in the year, it appears in 2nd place in the segment, with 17,274 registered, against 23,632 registrations of PCX.

SPORT – Yamaha YZF-R3: leader in its segment, the sports brand of diapasões had 181 licensed units in October. In the accumulated result for the year, 1,851 motorcycles were registered.

TOURING – Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited: the american brand’s road had 28 motorcycles licensed in october. In the year to date, there are 211 units registered.