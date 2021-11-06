See the only option to watch the game between Corinthians and Fortaleza on television

Corinthians faces Fortaleza, this Saturday, at 5 pm, at the Neo Química Arena. The match, valid for the 30th round of the Brasileirão, will only be broadcast on television on one channel. In addition, Fiel can be present at the stadium, which already has 100% of its capacity released.

For fans who want to attend Neo Química Arena, ticket sales are made exclusively online through the Fiel Torcedor and Ingressos Corinthians websites. For those who cannot go to the stadium, the option will be to follow the duel through the Premiere, subscription channel in the system pay-per-view.

The match, as usual, will be shown throughout Brazil. Milton Leite will be responsible for the narration, while Mauricio Noriega and Roque Júnior will be in charge of the comments.

Corinthians fans can also follow the match with the team from My Timon, online and free of charge, through the following options:

the real time of My Timon , which starts at 4 pm, one hour before the ball rolls, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute match;

, which starts at 4 pm, one hour before the ball rolls, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute match; transmission by YouTube, which starts at 2 pm, and features live narration, as well as post-game;

the transmission of Twitch, which starts at 3pm, and presents comments before, during and after the duel.

All of the above offer the opportunity to interact with other Corinthians fans and comment during the match.

Corinthians is sixth in the Brasileirão, with 44 points. The match is extremely important, as Fortaleza is only one position above, in the fifth, with 48 points.

