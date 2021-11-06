See which cell phones can use 5G technology

View of the logo of the auction of 5G mobile telephony bands infrastructure start at the National Telecommunications Agency in Brasilia, on November 4, 2021. – Brazil launched the 5G network tender on Thursday, the largest in its history in the telecommunications sector, with 15 companies expected and expected to attract investments of around USD 9 billion. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) (Photo by EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)

Implementation of 5G will only take place in Brazil next year, but cell phones already use technology;

Novelty will be distributed by several operators;

See list of devices compatible with 5G technology;

Amidst the 5G auction taking place in Brasília this week, consumers are wondering when they will be able to use the new technology. The mobile connection technology is finally on its way to Brazil, and is expected to arrive in 2022. The novelty will be widely distributed throughout the country by several operators, from the newcomer Winity, winner of one of the auctions, to companies already consolidated in the field, like Vivo, Claro and Tim.

But despite the fact that 5G technology is not yet available in Brazil, several manufacturers already offer cell phones compatible with the new network standard that will be available soon in the country, which makes the consumer be able to prepare for the future after installation 5G networks, which promise to boost connection speed for operators’ customers.

Check below a list prepared by TechWorld with 5G compatible cell phones already available in Brazil. The compilation made by the website considers the releases of the main brands until the first week of November 2021. As time goes by, more smartphones with the technology will arrive in the country with the technology, which should be implemented next year, although the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, has said in an interview that he could reach cities like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro in December.