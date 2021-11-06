See which cell phones can use 5G technology

Implementation of 5G will only take place in Brazil next year, but cell phones already use technology;
Amidst the 5G auction taking place in Brasília this week, consumers are wondering when they will be able to use the new technology. The mobile connection technology is finally on its way to Brazil, and is expected to arrive in 2022. The novelty will be widely distributed throughout the country by several operators, from the newcomer Winity, winner of one of the auctions, to companies already consolidated in the field, like Vivo, Claro and Tim.
But despite the fact that 5G technology is not yet available in Brazil, several manufacturers already offer cell phones compatible with the new network standard that will be available soon in the country, which makes the consumer be able to prepare for the future after installation 5G networks, which promise to boost connection speed for operators’ customers.
Check below a list prepared by TechWorld with 5G compatible cell phones already available in Brazil. The compilation made by the website considers the releases of the main brands until the first week of November 2021. As time goes by, more smartphones with the technology will arrive in the country with the technology, which should be implemented next year, although the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, has said in an interview that he could reach cities like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro in December.
Apple: iPhone 12 mini; iPhone 12; iPhone 12 Pro; iPhone 12 Pro Max; iPhone 13 mini; iPhone 13; iPhone 13 Pro; iPhone 13 Pro Max
Samsung: Galaxy A32 5G; Galaxy A52 5G; Galaxy A52s 5G; Galaxy M52 5G; Galaxy Note20 5G; Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G; Galaxy S21 5G; Galaxy S21+ 5G; Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G; Galaxy Z Flip3 5G; Galaxy Z Fold2 5G; Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Motorola: Moto G50 5G; Moto G100 5G; Motorola Edge 20; Motorola Edge 20 Lite; Motorola Edge 20 Pro; Moto G 5G Plus; Motorola Edge; Motorola Edge+
Xiaomi: Mi 11; Mi 10T; Mi 10T Pro; Redmi Note 10 5G; POCO M3 Pro 5G; POCO F3; Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
Realm: really 8 5G; actually 7 5G; really GT Master Edition
Asus: ZenFone 8/ZenFone 8 Flip; ROG Phone 5s Pro; ROG Phone 5s; ROG Phone 5; ROG Phone 3