Seer do Santos reveals derby prediction against Palmeiras

First of all, the seer of saints that hit the result of some recent games of the Fish, revealed the prediction of the classic against the palm trees. the seer of Fish has been gaining “fame” on social networks, with the predictions of some games from Alvinegro Praiano.

SEER OF SANTOS REVEALS VISION IN GAME OF SANTOS

Of course, in an interview with Soccer in Vein, O seer of saints revealed yet another vision, this time about the match between saints and palm trees, in this Sunday’s game (7).

“I predicted a very difficult game in the derby, the score should come out of zero only in the second half. Santos will win, 1 x 0″, said the seer of saints, in an interview with Soccer in Vein.

In short, the seer of saints already hit other scores of Fish in the last rounds of Brazilian championship. Luiz hit the tie against the São Paulo, the victory against the Guild, the defeat for the America-MG and the victory against the Fluminense.

However, in the duel against the Athletic-PR, Luiz stated that the game would end in a draw, but the Alvinegro Praiano won the Drilling. Finally, Luiz stated that he will be present at the Vila Belmiro, for the classic between saints and palm trees.

NEXT GAME OF SANTOS

Of course, the saints back to the field this Sunday (7), for the 30th round of the brazilian, against palm trees, at Vila Belmiro. Thus, the duel starts at 4 pm (Brasilia time). O Fish fights to stay out of the relegation zone and goes in search of his third straight win in the Brazilian championship.

FEATURED PHOTO: DISCLOSURE