Series B: Avaí stumbles at home and follows behind Botafogo; CSA joins G-4 at start of 34th round

Series B does not rest. Less than 24 hours after the end of the 33rd round, the 34th started this Friday and had a very good result for Botafogo, current deputy leader and that can open even more advantage in this situation.

On Friday night, in Ressacada, Avaí took a goal in stoppage time and only drew with Vitória in 1-1, wasting the chance to equal Botafogo in points. Santa Catarina are still in third place, with 57, but they can see the Glorious stray even more.

Earlier, CSA beat Remo 2-0 at Rei Pelé, in Maceió, reached 54 points and took Goiás away from the G-4 for having two more victories. However, Goiás and CRB – who also have 54 – still play in the round, against Operário and Ponte Preta, respectively, both away from home.

Saturday has more important games

Botafogo plays only on Sunday the derby against Vasco, but their fans will be attentive on Saturday. At 4:15 pm, the leader Coritiba visits Náutico nos Aflitos. Then, at 6:30 pm, Goiás tries to return to the G-4 against Operário, in Ponta Grossa.

See the remaining games for each of the applicants to access:

CORITIBA: (61) Nautical (F), Goiás (F), Brazil-RS (C), CSA (C) and Ponte Preta (F)

BOTAFOGO (59): Vasco (F), Ponte Preta (F), Operário (C), Brasil-RS (F) and Guarani (C)

THERE(57): CSA (C), Guarani (F), Nautical (F) and Sampaio Corrêa (C)

CSA (54): Avaí (F), Confidence (C), Coritiba (F) and Brasil-RS (C)

GOIÁS (54): Worker (F), Coritiba (C), Remo (F), Guarani (F) and Brusque (C)

CRB (54): Ponte Preta (F), Londrina (C), Brusque (F), Vitória (C) and Operário (F)

GUARANI (52): Vila Nova (F), Brazil-RS (F), Avaí (C), Goiás (C) and Botafogo (F)

Check out the updated Series B rating: