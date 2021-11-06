Shares in Magalu (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) are driven by the result of the Free Market and close with a jump of up to 12%

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) shares spent the day among the main increases in the Ibovespa, driven by the results of a competitor: the Free Market (MELI34). The e-commerce giant’s numbers slowed down, but were classified as “robust” by analysts and indicate that the situation of online retail is better than expected. Another detail is that the result was largely driven by sales in Brazil, a market that accounts for more than half of the Free Market’s revenues.

Magazine Luiza’s shares closed with a spike of 12.27% at R$ 12.42. Via shares rose 10.79% to R$ 7.29. The balance sheets of the two companies are scheduled for next week. Via will announce the result next Wednesday (10) and Magazine Luiza the next day (11). Americanas (AMER3), which also releases its numbers next week (11th), also had gains, albeit more modest, of 6.59% for AMER3 assets, at R$ 34.95, while LAME4 rose by 7 .42%, at R$ 6.08.

With the gradual recovery of the economy and the reopening of physical stores, there were doubts as to whether internet sales would be able to maintain the breath they had presented throughout the pandemic. The sales volume (GMV) of the Free Market in Latin America reached US$ 7.3 billion in the third quarter, an increase of approximately 30% compared to last year. Revenues totaled US$1.8 billion in the period. The company does not inform how much each region earned, but claims that net revenue in dollars in Brazil increased by 57% year-on-year. In reais, the figure more than doubled, growing 112%.

The increase in revenues, together with greater control over expenses, made Mercado Livre net income of US$ 95.2 million, a volume six times greater than that reported a year earlier.

The company ended September with a base of 78.7 million unique users, representing an increase of 3.4% in 12 months. The total volume of payments made by Mercado Pago grew 59%, totaling US$ 20.9 billion. Loans granted by the company reached more than US$ 1 billion, a volume 3 times greater than a year earlier. The company also claims that the shortage of chips has had some impact on sales of payment terminals (POS) in Mercado Pago, but that it is seeking to normalize the situation by seeking more suppliers for the equipment.

Itaú BBA saw the results of Mercado Livre as positive. The data on gross sales is in line with the in-house analysts and the Ebitda profit was a positive surprise. Thus, the bank says it sees room for the company to increase the monetization of its platform, which it sees as a catalyst for the particularly good results of the third quarter of 2021.

Bradesco BBI assessed MercadoLibre’s results as solid, with decent growth throughout the business. Key performance indicators (KPIs) are strong in the marketing segment, says the bank, especially when it comes to logistics, which should allow the company to maintain its leadership in key markets.

After the results, Morgan Stanley kept forecasts on revenue, but raised by 15% its estimate for Ebitda profit in 2021 and by 9% for 2022. The forecast for GMV dropped 1%. The forecast for the total value of payments advanced 5%. The target price is US$ 2,420, compared to Thursday’s quote on Nasdaq, R$ 1556.49, and the valuation is overweight (expected appreciation above the market average).

“We are entering a base maturation process, in which the main objective is to retain customers, encouraging them to make more transactions that yield revenue,” the Market’s vice president of strategy, corporate development and investor relations told Reuters Free, André Chaves.

According to the executive, since the focus of digital business companies moves to retain customers and make them transactional in a profitable way, the Free Market should have comparative advantages, since its efforts in recent quarters to expand its logistics structure. will allow for gains in scale and greater cost control.

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, pointed out that, in addition to the results of peers and competitors coming in stronger than expected, as was the case with the retailer Arezzo (ARZZ3), which reported its numbers this week, there is another factor of emphasis.

“The day was more favorable on the yield curve, which is currently falling. This would alleviate a projection of future sales by retailers, who use the term credit modality”, he pointed out.

As for the results of other companies, Cruz pointed out that it certainly eases the pressure on companies at a time when investors are suspicious of a weaker Black Friday and Christmas.

