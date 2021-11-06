Sidney, former singer of the band Calcinha Preta, is found dead at home

posted on 11/05/2021 1:11 PM / updated on 11/05/2021 1:11 PM



(credit: Reproduction/TV Sergipe)

José Aparecido da Silva, known as Sidney, former vocalist of the Banda Calcinha Preta, was found dead in his house, in Bairro Parque dos Farois, in Nossa Senhora do Socorro, this Thursday (4/11). The 57-year-old artist was the first vocalist of the forró band, which formed in 1995.

According to information from G1, the Public Security Bureau stated that a witness arrived at the scene and found the victim on the ground. At the Instituto Médico Legal, the cause of death was recorded as caused by a knife.

The police collected a knife and the body underwent some forensic examinations, which should confirm the suspicion of a crime. So far, no one has been arrested. The wake takes place this Friday (5/11), on Rua Canadá, Bairro América, in Aracaju.

The office of Calcinha Preta informed that it should comment on the case soon.