Single’s Day: wearables, cell phones and more at unmissable prices

November 11th is coming. For many, this may be just another Thursday, but for those who are aware of discounts and good prices, the date can be quite interesting. After all, since 2009, 11.11, already known in China as Single’s Day (Single’s Day, in free translation), has also become the main shopping day in the eastern world.

To get an idea of ​​the impact of the date, just in 2020, the Alibaba group – precisely who created the commercial event on 11.11 – had revenues of US$ 74.1 billion in sales, surpassing its mark of the previous year and other major commercial dates in the world .

And AliExpress, the group’s biggest brand, could not be left out. In 2021, there are several unmissable offers and discounts, reinforcing its pillars: variety, reliability and competitive prices.

And you can check all these discounts on the AliExpress website, at a page created especially for 11.11.

But, in addition, several items also come with free shipping.

11% Off The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is an Android smartphone great for photos that can satisfy even the most demanding of users. It has a 6.55 inch screen with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixel. BRL 2,214.49

For those looking for cell phones, we have selected good options from well-known brands. Xiaomi, for example, will be at competitive prices in its Redmi10, 11T Pro and 11T Lite, like this one. It already has 5G compatibility, a 64 megapixel triple camera and a 6.55-inch amoled display. It’s worth taking a look at the offers and considering taking advantage of the 11.11 discount.

30% Off The OnePlus 8T smartphone features a 6.55-inch amoled screen for better viewing, with a Snapdragon 865 processor that speeds up all tasks. That’s 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory! BRL 4,363.96

OnePlus is a Chinese brand that sells itself as a producer of powerful smartphones without costing the same as the big brands. And on 11.11, the 8T and 9 Pro versions will have good discounts for those who want to buy a weighty device. In the case of the 8T, it comes with snapdragon 865, 5G compatibility, 48 megapixel quad camera and Android 11-based operating system.

29% Off With a 6.67 inch screen it’s easy to see all the details on the IPS LCD screen, a good 6GB processor and 4 rear cameras yielding excellent images. BRL 1,986.13

Poco is a Xiaomi brand that has appeared a lot here at TecMundo and on Single’s Day it would be no different. Among the smartphone options are the X3 Pro, X3 Gt and F3 – for different tastes and budgets. The Poco X3 Pro comes with 6 gigabytes of RAM, 48 megapixel rear and 20 megapixel front quad camera, and a cooling technology so you don’t suffer even with the most intense use, which is suitable for gaming.

20% Off Xiaomi’s Mi Band 6 Smartband features a 1.56″ Amoled screen and features to identify and monitor up to 30 physical activities. BRL 279.98

In addition to Poco, Xiaomi is offering discounts on bands, smartwatches, headphones and even television transmitters. We’ve chosen to highlight Mi Band 6, this year’s launch of the brand that promises to go beyond the previous version, with increased exercise tracking, health monitoring, in addition to music control and notifications. All this in a smaller, more durable screen.

28% Off With AMOLED display and thin edges to view content more easily, 96 sport modes, and battery life that lasts for days. Excellent smartband option for Black Friday 2021. BRL 339.92

Still in the wearable universe, it’s also worth taking a look at Huawei’s bands. The main highlight of Band 6 is in health monitoring, which became much more specific and constant. In addition, the larger screen allows for more simultaneous information, while the battery can reach up to 14 days of heavy use. Maybe this is the time to compare and decide for a band among the available options.

55% Off The Amazfit Stratos has a rugged premium frame, water resistance, up to 5 days battery life, GPS and health monitoring features. BRL 1,166.26

For those who want even more information on their wrist, Amazfit smartwatches can be a good option. Among the various options with competitive prices on Single’s Day, the Stratos is water resistant – so much so that it is suitable for the practice of triathlon, among other sports –, it has a ceramic frame, long battery life and a specialized fitness analysis. In addition to the outstanding durability of the corning gorilla fabric.

53% Off His performance in battles will be even more successful, with above-average performance and overwhelming resourcefulness. The Razer Deathadder Essential mouse has a 4G 6400 DPI optical sensor, 5 buttons, with a modern and ergonomic design. BRL 317.36

For gamers on duty, it’s worth checking out the DeathAdder, Razer’s wired mouse that has five independent programming buttons, 400 DPI, 10 million click lifecycle, ergonomic form factor, and 1,000 hertz ultrapolling. This is to boost your game and stop making excuses for bad matches.

40% Off The most versatile and most stable HERO camera ever created! It’s been optimized for you to add lighting, professional audio and even another screen. BRL 3,752.87

And, finally, we leave behind what is a dream of many people’s consumption, but it doesn’t always give courage to buy precisely for the price: a GoPro. For Single’s Day, we separated the Hero 8 Black, which is waterproof, records images and videos with 4K and in Ultra HD, in addition to enabling live streaming, which is very consistent with the moment we are living. It is worth checking.

In addition to our list, there are several products in the technology area – and in many other areas – with special prices for the Single’s Day. This could be your moment to buy that headset, mouse or even cell phone you were so looking for (and needing). Stay tuned for AliExpress discounts, plus extra coupons and free shipping.

