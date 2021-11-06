SIPATR from Grupo Farroupilha addresses mental health and gratitude through helping others

Every year, the holding of SIPATR – Internal Week for the Prevention of Rural Work Accidents is a mandatory action to ensure that employees and those directly or indirectly involved with the company can guarantee safe and quality work. The objective is always to address current topics that may have relevance both in the professional and personal lives of all participants.

At the 13th SIPATR of the Farroupilha Group, the theme chosen was “Courage to continue”, addressing the fragility of society during and after the pandemic moment and the importance of physical, mental and spiritual strengthening to continue life. To address the topic through a clinical approach, the guest was Dr. Márcio Greco, a clinical psychologist, reporting the main mental disorders intensified with the pandemic period and the best ways to seek help and treatment. For a spiritual and faith approach, the guest was Dr. Filó, pediatrician and lecturer, bringing the importance of faith, prayer and spirituality to deal with difficult times and be grateful for the achievements and for life.

Always concerned with the health and safety of employees, but also with solidarity and welcoming from the community, the Farroupilha Group joined Cemil in an action to help others. All of the company’s production and administrative units were challenged to collect as many liters of Cemil milk as possible, which would be donated to entities and families at risk. To reach an even greater number, Grupo Farroupilha and Cemil would each donate the same amount of milk collected by employees.

At the end of the campaign, the units managed to collect a total of 2670 liters of milk, which added to the donations from the Farroupilha Group and Cemil, closed a total of 8010 liters. With all the collection, more than 30 institutions and families were helped, ensuring an effective action in favor of the community and reaching the objective of the campaign and of SIPATR.

For Erika Urban, administrative director of Grupo Farroupilha, “it is only possible to guarantee a healthy company when we are also concerned with keeping all our employees physically, mentally and spiritually healthy. The participation of Dr. Márcio Greco and Dr. Filó demonstrated that faith and science when worked together give us strength to continue and move forward.

“SIPATR is a very important moment and is expected by employees every year. The approach of this edition was very assertive to help our work teams to find each other and find the best paths to move forward”, points out Carolina Vasconcelos, Health and Safety coordinator of the Farroupilha Group.

With the pandemic, the 2020 edition of SIPATR also worked with a solidary approach, carrying out the renovation of day care centers and schools in the municipalities of São Gonçalo do Abaeté and Buritizeiro, where the company has administrative units.