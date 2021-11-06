Sleeping less than 4.5 hours a day can increase the risk of dementia

Everyone knows that a good night’s sleep is essential for health. Sleeping helps the body to recover, the brain to store the day’s information, and it reduces the risk of problems like heart disease and diabetes. A new study links sleepless nights to cognitive decline.

A survey published in the scientific journal Brain, followed 100 adults with an average age of 70 for four and five years. According to the American website The Conversation, at the beginning of the study, 88 volunteers had no signs of dementia, while 12 had cognitive impairment (mild dementia) and 11 were diagnosed with pre-dementia.

+ Man claims to sleep only 30 minutes a day

Throughout the study, participants were asked to complete a series of neurological and psychological tests to look for signs of cognitive decline or dementia. The scores achieved were ranked in a table called Alzheimer’s Preclinical Cognitive Composition. The higher the score, the better the cognition over time, the site explains.

Participants’ sleep was measured using an encephalogram for four to six nights. This was done only once, three years after people completed the first cognitive test. The scan allowed scientists to accurately measure brain activity, whether or not it was sleeping (and for how long), and how restful the sleep was.

Overall, researchers found that sleeping less than 4.5 hours and more than 6.5 hours a night, in addition to poor sleep, is associated with cognitive decline over time, reveals The Conversation.

Interestingly, the impact of sleep duration on cognitive function was similar to the effect of age, which is the biggest risk factor for developing dementia.

The American website recalls that previous research had already discovered that lack of sleep could lead to cognitive decline, especially for those who suffer from insomnia or excessive daytime sleepiness. One of the surveys revealed that people who sleep poorly have higher levels of beta-amyloid in the brain, a protein commonly found in people with Alzheimer’s disease.

Scientists are not sure why lack of sleep is linked to cognitive decline. One theory is that sleep helps the brain eliminate harmful proteins that accumulate during the day, including beta-amyloid, the website says.

