Snapdragon 898 re-appears in Geekbench with performance up to 17% better than its predecessor

Update (11/05/2021) – FM
As we approach the end of the year, new information about Qualcomm’s new platform, the Snapdragon 898, is revealed ahead of its official introduction. The chipset is expected to be announced soon to take over from the Snapdragon 888, featured in top-of-the-line phones such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy S21.
This Friday (05), after being tested on multiple platforms, Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 returned to appear on Geekbench. Although it doesn’t confirm data about the chip’s core architecture, the leaker ice universe detailed his score in Geekbench 5, where he had shown uninspiring performance.
Snapdragon898 Geekbench5
1200/3900
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 5, 2021
According to leaker, the new analysis with Snapdragon 898 through Geekbench 5 resulted in about 1,200 points in single core testing (single-core) and 3,900 points in testing with multiple cores (multi-core).
This means that the platform achieved, respectively, 14% and 17% gains in performance figures compared to its predecessor’s benchmarks. Microsoft Surface Duo 2, with Snapdragon 888, is listed in the Geekbench 5 database with 1,051 points in single-core and 3,313 points in multi-core.
Previous rumors claim, on the other hand, that the Snapdragon 898’s Adreno 730 GPU won’t be as powerful as the Apple A15 Bionic’s graphics processing. Furthermore, the Samsung Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU is one of the most promising solutions so far.
Qualcomm’s new platform is set to debut on the top-of-the-line Xiaomi 12 slated for release in mid-December. For now, the companies do not reveal official details.
Update (13/09/2021) – EB
Snapdragon 898 emerges in yet another benchmark after losing to predecessor in Geekbench
Last week we saw Snapdragon 898 appears in Geekbench with lower scores than Snapdragon 888 and today the chip appeared in yet another benchmark according to Twitter’s leaker FrontTron and Clién website. This time the processor showed much more firepower, check now what to expect from the Snapdragon 898.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 GPU benchmark scores
Source: https://t.co/G996Wyx3kz
Manhattan 3.1: 158.4 FPS (SD888 is slightly lower than 120 FPS)
Normal Aztec: 112.7 FPS
Aztec High: 43.1 FPS
Although the peak performance isn’t high compared to competitors that…
(1/3)
— Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) September 13, 2021
Starting with the benchmark results we have 158.4 FPS in Manhattan 3.1, a number higher than the one recorded by Snapdragon 888 which almost registered 120 FPS in the same test.
The score is slightly different on Aztec Normal with 112.7 FPS and drops a lot on Aztec High, where the Snapdragon 898 recorded 43.1 FPS.
All three of the next-generation chips (Samsung, Qualcomm, Apple) are said to have higher GPU performance compared to each of their own predecessors.
(3/3)
— Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) September 13, 2021
It is also mentioned that the Snapdragon 898 should have a lower GPU than its competitors like Samsung’s Exynos 2200 and Apple A15 Bionic, despite that it should still be more powerful than the one used in Snapdragon 888.
This difference in performance can be explained by the new 4nm lithograph that must be used in the manufacture of the new chip, which will probably debut on the Xiaomi 12. Another cell phone that will also have this chip is the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 3.
Original article (09/04/2021)
Snapdragon 898 shows up in Geekbench showing lower scores than its predecessor
The upcoming top-of-the-line processor Snapdragon 898, which is expected to be included in several flagship phones debuting as the successor to Snapdragon 888, has just starred in its first leak in the Geekbench database.
We know that despite the power to spare, its predecessor faces heat-related issues, so Qualcomm will have to adopt a frequency reduction.
The chipset must be manufactured in 4-nanometer lithography, which will guarantee you 20% more performance. Another interesting detail is the architecture of three clusters on the CPU, which would contribute to a faster usage experience.
Anyway, the semi-conductor was spotted by the leaker Abhishek Yadav, who shared the leak on Twitter. Apparently, the new processor was implemented in a cell phone from the brand vivo.
The first device to be commercially launched with the successor to the Snapdragon 888, which is codenamed “Taro”, is expected to be the upcoming Xiaomi 12. In addition, the chip is also expected to be included in the Legion Phone Duel 3 and Galaxy Tab S8.
Unfortunately Geekbench didn’t give us much information about the SD 898, except that its performance in numbers was lower than its predecessor, which contradicts the information that it would be 20 times faster than its predecessor.
[ Breaking ]
Snapdragon 895 or 898 spotted on geekbench.
– GPU – Adreno 730
– CPU – 1*2.42GHz+3*2.17GHz+1.79GHz
– Samsung 4nm
Source:https://t.co/2AQ36bdH0V#Android #Snapdragon pic.twitter.com/W8WQgfPETu
— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishkhd) September 4, 2021
It could be that the score of 720 on Single core and 1919 on multi-core was achieved in a scenario where the device had battery saving feature enabled, which severely restricts the CPU.
Another possibility is that the manufacturer is testing different ways to control temperatures. Anyway, 2 Cortex X2 cores at 2.42 GHz are mentioned as well as the Cortex-A710 at 2.17 GHz and the Cortex-A510 at 1.79 GHz. The chipset is expected to reach up to 3.09 GHz, according to recent leaks.
In other words, clearly the chipset was not running “full speed”. Not to mention the presence of the Adreno 730 GPU, which arrives as one of the great highlights due to its improved performance.