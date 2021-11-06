Snapdragon 898 re-appears in Geekbench with performance up to 17% better than its predecessor

Update (11/05/2021) – FM

As we approach the end of the year, new information about Qualcomm’s new platform, the Snapdragon 898, is revealed ahead of its official introduction. The chipset is expected to be announced soon to take over from the Snapdragon 888, featured in top-of-the-line phones such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy S21. This Friday (05), after being tested on multiple platforms, Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 returned to appear on Geekbench. Although it doesn’t confirm data about the chip’s core architecture, the leaker ice universe detailed his score in Geekbench 5, where he had shown uninspiring performance.

Snapdragon898 Geekbench5

1200/3900 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 5, 2021

According to leaker, the new analysis with Snapdragon 898 through Geekbench 5 resulted in about 1,200 points in single core testing (single-core) and 3,900 points in testing with multiple cores (multi-core). This means that the platform achieved, respectively, 14% and 17% gains in performance figures compared to its predecessor’s benchmarks. Microsoft Surface Duo 2, with Snapdragon 888, is listed in the Geekbench 5 database with 1,051 points in single-core and 3,313 points in multi-core. Previous rumors claim, on the other hand, that the Snapdragon 898’s Adreno 730 GPU won’t be as powerful as the Apple A15 Bionic’s graphics processing. Furthermore, the Samsung Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU is one of the most promising solutions so far.





Qualcomm’s new platform is set to debut on the top-of-the-line Xiaomi 12 slated for release in mid-December. For now, the companies do not reveal official details.

Update (13/09/2021) – EB

Snapdragon 898 emerges in yet another benchmark after losing to predecessor in Geekbench

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 GPU benchmark scores

Manhattan 3.1: 158.4 FPS (SD888 is slightly lower than 120 FPS)

Normal Aztec: 112.7 FPS

Aztec High: 43.1 FPS

Starting with the benchmark results we have 158.4 FPS in Manhattan 3.1, a number higher than the one recorded by Snapdragon 888 which almost registered 120 FPS in the same test. The score is slightly different on Aztec Normal with 112.7 FPS and drops a lot on Aztec High, where the Snapdragon 898 recorded 43.1 FPS.

All three of the next-generation chips (Samsung, Qualcomm, Apple) are said to have higher GPU performance compared to each of their own predecessors. (3/3) — Tron ❂  (@FrontTron) September 13, 2021

It is also mentioned that the Snapdragon 898 should have a lower GPU than its competitors like Samsung’s Exynos 2200 and Apple A15 Bionic, despite that it should still be more powerful than the one used in Snapdragon 888. This difference in performance can be explained by the new 4nm lithograph that must be used in the manufacture of the new chip, which will probably debut on the Xiaomi 12. Another cell phone that will also have this chip is the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 3.

Original article (09/04/2021) Snapdragon 898 shows up in Geekbench showing lower scores than its predecessor

The upcoming top-of-the-line processor Snapdragon 898, which is expected to be included in several flagship phones debuting as the successor to Snapdragon 888, has just starred in its first leak in the Geekbench database. We know that despite the power to spare, its predecessor faces heat-related issues, so Qualcomm will have to adopt a frequency reduction. The chipset must be manufactured in 4-nanometer lithography, which will guarantee you 20% more performance. Another interesting detail is the architecture of three clusters on the CPU, which would contribute to a faster usage experience.