Sony patent can take real-time upscale to PS5 and PSVR

THE Sony may be preparing something new to implement in the PlayStation 5 in the future, that’s what the site says. GamesRadar, according to information from the ResetEra, a patent registered by Sony Interactive Entertainment indicates that a technology similar to the Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) gives NVIDIA, a technology that upscales the image with minimal loss of quality.

The patent is described as a “computer-implemented method for completing an image”, in short, the machine will learn to complement the empty spaces with the correct images as the image is updated, this allows the console to use a lower processing load.

An important detail found in the patent is that the technology can be used in a virtual reality device, which indicates that this system for image upscale could be very useful for the next virtual reality glasses from Sony, which is popularly known as PSVR 2, although there is not yet a defined name for the system.



This would meet the wishes of the Sony to bring bigger games to the public for the virtual reality system, because the PSVR currently has titles developed especially for the use of glasses, leaving aside the support for large productions. Implementing this technology would enable VR games to have higher image quality as the image needs to be rendered twice, once for each eye.

What are your expectations for the Sony bring your own upscale system using artificial intelligence learning? Do you believe this will allow the console to have more time on the market with the breath given by this technology? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Source: gamesradar