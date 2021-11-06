Sorocaba opens an appointment for a third dose or booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in immunosuppressed people and health professionals

The Municipality of Sorocaba, through the Department of Health (SES), performs, next Tuesday (9), the vaccination of the third dose or booster dose against Covid-19 in immunosuppressed people aged 18 or over and professionals of Health. The scheduled vaccination will take place in 11 Basic Health Units (UBSs).

Only immunosuppressed people aged 18 or over who took the 2nd dose or single dose of the vaccine until October 12th and Health professionals who took the 2nd application or single dose until May 7th will be immunized. For this additional dose, a minimum interval of 28 days for immunosuppressed and 180 days for health professionals is required, as directed by the Government of the State of São Paulo.

7,040 places will be made available for these audiences, by scheduling system. Vaccination will take place from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, in 11 Basic Health Units (UBSs): Aparecidinha; Barcelona; Thick; School; Maria do Carmo; Mineirão; Santana; São Bento; Ulisses Guimarães; Vitória Régia and Wanel Ville.

The online appointment will be available from 9 am this Saturday (6) and can be accessed through the link: www.sorocaba.sp.gov.br/cadastrovacina.

Immunosuppressed people must present a supporting document at the time of immunization, in addition to the identity document with photo and proof of application of the second dose or single dose. For healthcare professionals, it is mandatory to present an identity document with photo and proof of application of the second dose or single dose.

List of types of immunosuppression:

– Severe primary immunodeficiency;

– Chemotherapy for cancer;

– Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplants and use of immunosuppressive drugs;

– People with HIV/AIDS;

– Use of corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent for ≥14 days;

– Use of immune response modifying drugs (Methotrexate, Leflunomide, Mycophenolate mofetil, Azatiprine, Cyclophosphamide, Cyclosporine, Tacrolimus and 6-mercaptopurine);

– Biological in general (infliximab, etanercept, humira, adalimumab, tocilizumab, canakinumab, golimumab, certolizumab, abatacept, secukinumab and ustekinumab);

– JAK inhibitors (tofacitinib, baracitinib and upadacitinib)