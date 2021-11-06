Soybean sacks in Rio Verde (GO) plummet by R$ 4. Other squares continue to fall

Soybean prices plummeted this Friday in the main markets of the country, following the sharp losses of the dollar and futures contracts in Chicago. The movement stopped, with the producers focusing on the planting, which presents excellent evolution.

– Deep Step (RS): the 60-kilogram bag dropped from R$164.00 to R$162.00

– Region of Missions: the price dropped from BRL 163.00 to BRL 161.00

– Port of Rio Grande: the price dropped from BRL 167.00 to BRL 165.00 per bag

– Rattlesnake (PR): the price dropped from BRL 160.00 to BRL 159.00 per bag

– Port of Paranaguá (PR): the bag dropped from BRL 165.00 to BRL 164.00

– Rondonópolis (MT): the bag dropped from BRL 161.00 to BRL 157.00

– Gold (MS): the price dropped from BRL 154.00 to BRL 152.00

– Rio Verde (GO): the bag dropped from BRL 156.00 to BRL 152.00

Harvest

Brazilian soy production in 2021/22 should total 144.7 million tons, an increase of 5.4% over the previous season’s harvest, which stood at 137.3 million tons. The estimate was released by Safras & Mercado. In July – time of the previous report – the projection was 142.2 million tons.

With planting passing halfway through, Safras indicates an increase of 4% in the area, estimated at 40.5 million hectares. In 2020/21, planting occupied 38.96 million hectares.

The survey points out that the average productivity should go from 3,542 kilos per hectare to 3,590 kilos.

Chicago and the soy

Soy futures contracts traded in Chicago Commodity Exchange (CBOT) closed Friday with lower prices. Awaiting a bearish report from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) next week, the market fell sharply for the third session in a row.

With today’s fall, the January contract accumulated a 3.5% devaluation in the week. Analysts expect the USDA to increase the US crop again.

Soybean contracts for January delivery closed down 17.25 cents a bushel or 1.41% at $12.05 1/2 a bushel. The March position was quoted at $12.17 1/2 a bushel, down 16.75 cents or 1.35%.

In by-products, the December position of bran closed with a low of US$ 3.10 or 0.92% to US$ 332.70 per ton. In oil, contracts maturing in December closed at 58.78 cents on the dollar, down 0.80 cents or 1.34%.

Exchange

The commercial dollar ended the session at a low of 1.53%, trading at R$5.5220 for sale and R$5.5200 for purchase. During the day, the US currency fluctuated between a low of R$ 5.5030 and a high of R$ 5.6080. In the week, the dollar registered a drop of 2.13% against the real.