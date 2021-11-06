Soybeans lose more than 10 pts in this 6th at CBOT with a focus on the US and Chinese demand

Positive expectations with the North American harvest and competition from Chinese demand between Brazil and the US

Soy futures prices increased losses earlier in the afternoon of this Friday (5th) on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT), with setbacks of more than 10 points in the main contracts. The oilseed market follows the positive expectations for the North American harvest, in addition to competition from Chinese demand between Brazil and the USA.

At around 12:00 (GMT), the November contract was quoted at US$ 11.99 per bushel, with a loss of 10 points. The farthest contract, the May/22, operated at US$ 12.32 per bushel with a low of 11.6 points. This is the third session in a row for oilseed futures in a row.

The oilseed market extends the losses from the previous session, which were over 20 points. Since yesterday (04), investors have been following information about tight competition between Brazil and the United States for Chinese demand. There was no record of sale by the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) to China this week.

“Brazil has been gaining more and more space from the US,” he said the day before to Agricultural News Eduardo Vanin, market analyst at Agrinvest.

In addition, according to information supplied by the Reuters news agency, the market is following the strong pace of planting the new crop in Brazil and, especially, the US harvest coming to an end with higher-than-expected productivity rates, according to USDA data.

“Dealers are positioning ahead of the Department of Agriculture’s monthly supply and demand report, which should boost the US soybean crop and global inventory forecast,” the news agency reported.

In financial terms, oil prices advance about 2% in this early afternoon. In addition, the dollar index had a slight advance. In derivatives, soy oil lost about 2%, but soy bran had a slight advance.

