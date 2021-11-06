SP applies booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to people with scheduled travel to countries that do not accept CoronaVac | São Paulo

Residents of the state of São Paulo with an international trip booked can advance the date of the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. In addition, those who were vaccinated with CoronaVac and are shipping to a country that does not accept the immunizing agent can receive a booster dose of another immunizing agent before the shipment date.

The anticipation of the second or third dose for travelers was determined by the Ministry of Health in a technical note published on the 22nd, and the guidance is accepted by the government of the state of São Paulo.

In practice, the measure authorizes people outside the priority groups to take a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine if they have a proven trip.

The rule applies to people who prove a trip, with a ticket already booked, for a country that requires full vaccination against Covid-19 for the entry of foreigners. The recommendation of the paste for the second dose is to respect the minimum interval of 21 days for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for AstraZeneca.

In addition to reducing the interval between immunizing agents, the ministry also allowed travelers vaccinated with the two doses of CoronaVac, with tickets to countries that do not allow the entry of passengers vaccinated with this immunizing agent, receive a third dose of another immunizing agent accepted by the country of destination. In such cases, the interval between the second dose of CoronaVac and the third dose of the other immunizer should be at least 28 days.

The government of São Paulo confirmed, in a note, that the state’s immunization program is following this guidance from the Ministry of Health, but reinforced that it is the responsibility of the municipalities to properly apply the amounts received and comply with the immunization plan.

The city of São Paulo informed that, in order to receive the anticipated doses, travelers must present at the vaccination post the ticket issued by the air, land or port transport company.

For infectologist Rosana Richtmann, there is not much data to know how the booster works with an interval less than six months after the second dose.

“In the situation where you take a third dose or an additional dose for travel reasons, without respecting this interval, the experience is much smaller. I’m not saying that it could cause problems, but we know much less about this data”, explains Richtmann.

However, the expert points out that the more people who can get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the better.

“The last thing we want is to waste a dose of vaccine, we are in the middle of a pandemic, so the more people vaccinated the better. Of course we need to optimize our resources, but optimize in a very rational way.” claims.

The city of São Paulo applies this Friday (5) first doses, second doses and booster doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the groups already released for each stage of the vaccine process (see below).

All stations in the network are in operation to serve eligible audiences: 469 Basic Health Units (UBSs); mega-stations with pedestrian access, stations that operate exclusively on a drive-thru system and the network of partner pharmacies.

The vaccine is also available at 82 AMAs/integrated UBSs, units of the Specialized Care Service (SAE) and at Health Centers. (See the complete list of addresses)

Through the Filometer, it is possible to monitor the waiting situation at the stations that are operating in the city. On the page it is also possible to check which vaccines are available for the application of a second dose in each unit.