SP: Plastic surgeon is removed from Einstein, Sírio and São Luiz after suspicion of deforming noses

On Thursday (4) the Albert Einstein Hospital opened an administrative investigation to clarify complaints from patients against the rhinoplasty specialist Alan Landecker. The Sírio-Libanês and São Luiz hospitals set up investigations and removed the doctor. He is suspected of deforming the noses of some patients. Information is from G1.

After the surgical procedures, dozens of people who were treated by Alan Landecker had bacterial infections that resulted in deformities, loss of smell and perforation due to the procedure or skin rot.

The Civil Police and the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo (Cremesp) carry out investigations to investigate the patients’ reports.

To G1, the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein stated that the Executive Medical Committee instituted an administrative process to assess the performance of the physician and the complaints made by patients.

The Hospital Sírio-Libanês reported that it evaluated all patients admitted by the surgeon and did not identify any flaws in the procedures and assistance provided within the institution. Even so, it opened an administrative inquiry to assess the conduct and activities of the doctor who are temporarily suspended from the units.

Rede D’Or, in a statement, announced that the rhinoplasty specialist is suspended from the São Luiz and Vila Nova Star hospitals.

In a statement, Alan Landecker repudiates the accusations and attributes the complications and deformations to the non-compliance with the guidelines for the postoperative period.

know more

+ Maid finds dead boss inside his house’s refrigerator

+ Gracyanne Barbosa scares followers in video costumed as Samara

+ Video: Man with a broken-down car in RJ goes viral due to an unusual detail

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence