Spain: airport closed after passengers flee by plane – News

Palma de Mallorca airport, in Spain, stopped air activity on Friday night (5), after a group of passengers on a flight between Morocco and Turkey abandoned the plane and ran through the runways, after an emergency landing due to a person’s discomfort.

A Royale Air Marroc plane landed at Son Sant Joan airport because a passenger was not feeling well and needed urgent medical care, sources at the airport and Guardia Civil, whose agents are looking for passengers who have abandoned the plane, told Efe .

As passengers were scattered around the runway area, the airport management, for security reasons, diverted flights that were supposed to land in the capital of the Balearic Islands and delayed departures until the Civil Guard finds the passengers.

Planes have been diverted to nearby airports such as Ibiza and Menorca, while the group of people who may be wandering the runways is located. Some passengers left the aircraft when the ambulance arrived on the plane to transfer the sick person to a hospital.

The Civil Guard reported that it was a medical emergency landing and that, while the passenger in question was being evacuated, several people left the plane, which is why flights were suspended.