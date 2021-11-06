Sport x Fla on the eve of Libertadores is the new CBF calendar crisis – 11/05/2021

Another crisis in the calendar of Brazilian football is contracted for the 36th round of the Brasileirão, at the end of this month. Flamengo needs to be in Uruguay three days before the Libertadores final, Sport doesn’t want to know about schedule changes, the teams have a game to play, and it’s up to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to solve the problem.

Earlier, information circulated through social networks that the CBF would take Sport x Flamengo off on the 24th and 25th to play the postponed game Grêmio x Flamengo, in the 2nd round. Sport went ahead of any official definition and published an official note in which it says it does not accept “under any circumstances” a change in the match date. The games in the discord round do not have a defined date or time yet, but Flamengo cannot play on the aforementioned days as they need to be in Montevideo on the 24th. This is the problem.

UOL Esporte found that CBF considers it normal to play Sport x Flamengo on another date, not on the eve of Libertadores, because the round in question has not yet been officially detailed. The logic is that since the game was never confirmed on a specific day and time, there is no change.

The publication of Sport’s note took place, according to acting president Yuri Romão, to make it clear that the club is against a change of date and that there cannot be “double standards” on the part of the CBF. “It is very difficult to change after the CBF publishes some change, so we wanted to show that we are not satisfied with that,” Romão told UOL Sport.

Asked about the strong tone of the official note, the red-black president compromised. “Perhaps the term ‘no hypothesis’ escapes a little from reality, there is the heat of emotion of whoever wrote the note. What we mean is that we have already suffered for some time with the calendar: when we returned from Cuiabá [há vinte dias], we arrived at the concentration at 4:00 am on a Saturday and we had to play on Sunday [contra o Santos]. We asked for the postponement to Monday, but it was denied. So there are two weights and two measures: for Sport it cannot, for others it can”, complains the director.

Solution may be to play on tuesday

If Flamengo needs to be in Montevideo on a Wednesday (24), the solution could be to play Sport x Flamengo the day before. The team from Pernambuco said that it would accept this outcome.

“Our plan is that the game would be played during the week. It can be Monday, Tuesday, whatever time it is, but let Flamengo solve his life there, because CBF cannot outsource a problem that is not ours”, says President Yuri Romão.

O UOL he looked for Flamengo and CBF for the official positions of both institutions, but had no return until the publication of this text. If there is an answer, it will be added.

Palmeiras x Atlético-MG may have the same problem

As the other finalist for Libertadores, Palmeiras also needs to be in Montevideo three days before the final. In the 36th round, the team receives Atlético-MG, but cannot play on the 24th and 25th either.

O UOL Sport found that Palmeiras has not yet been officially contacted about the issue, but understands that the best chance of a date for the match would be the 23rd, a Tuesday.