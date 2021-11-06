State seeks alternative to not leave population without imaging tests by SUS – Cities

MS should open a bidding process this year to lease equipment, but the contract with the current company has already ended

Tomography device at the Hospital Regional de MS. (Photo: State Government)

With the end of the contract and without the possibility of being renewed, the State Government through Fesa (State Health Fund) must open a new bidding process so as not to interrupt the services of image exams made available in 12 municipalities of Redime (Digital Imaging Network). Meanwhile, alternatives are being sought so that equipment such as x-ray, tomography and ultrasound continue to serve the population of Mato Grosso do Sul.

Afraid of Health Brasil Inteligência em Saúde LTDA – HBR to collect the equipment and as a way to protect the care provided to the population, the municipality of Naviraí, 366 km from Campo Grande, issued an extrajudicial notification in the Official Gazette determining the requisition of all equipment and company services made available to the municipality.

The determination is valid for 30 days, and may be extended for another 30, and is valid for equipment and software, such as “Internet links, physical and cloud-hosted servers, as well as all the necessary infrastructure currently installed in order to keep all of the services related to the generation and visualization of Images of X-Ray and Tomography Exams”.

The company’s equipment can be found at the Municipal Hospital, at the Medical Specialties Center and at the Naviraí Health Center. Other appliances and services are in Aquidauana, Coxim, Campo Grande, Corumbá, Dourados, Jardim, Nova Andradina, Paranaíba, Ponta Porã and Três Lagoas.

On October 13, the SES (Secretary of State for Health) sent a statement to these municipalities informing the end of the contract and the new bidding, yet to be open and also asking for the survey of all equipment and services of Redime in these cities.

On what to do until new devices are leased or new open bidding, the state secretary of health, Geraldo Resende, said that everything possible is being done to not leave the population unattended, but that it has not yet been defined which alternative will be adopted.

“We are studying alternatives, but I can’t do anything. We are doing our best not to leave the population unattended. The State assumed this responsibility six years ago, but it belongs to the municipalities (maintaining imaging equipment)”, noting that it will “do everything” for a new bidding to be opened this year.

The contract with HBR was renewed five times between November 6, 2015 and November 5, 2021 and totaled payments of R$35,289,835.80.