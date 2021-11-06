Study shows why dogs nod their heads at you











Scientists have finally discovered the adorable reason dogs tilt their heads to the side when talking to them. In a study published last week, researchers in Hungary said that the charming habit indicates that your dog is listening carefully to what you have to say.

This means that while the head-on questioning may sound confused, it’s actually a sign of heightened attention. The team conducted a series of experiments involving 40 dogs in which their owners taught their pets the names of new toys.

Specifically, they analyzed the occurrence of head tilts when handlers verbally asked their mutts to pick up a specific toy.

The researchers speculated that breeds of dogs that are better at learning the names of objects — such as border collies — would nod their heads more.

They proved them right, with so-called “talented students” nodding their heads 43 percent of the time during the assignment. Other dogs performed the gesture 2 percent of the time.

This, according to researchers at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest, is evidence that nodding helps dogs remember and understand information.

Nodding their heads is simply a behavioral quirk that indicates they are alert and alert in response to your voice, or what researchers call “protruding auditory stimuli.”

“Many times owners observe dogs nodding and we still don’t have a complete understanding of the function and circumstances under which this behavior occurs,” the researchers explained.

“This study is the first step in that direction, showing how this behavior can be related to the presence of significant and salient auditory stimuli for the dog.”

It’s also possible that the movement indicates that your pet is matching a name to a visual image in its head.

Why dogs tilt their heads in a certain direction requires further study, according to the researchers.

Whether your mutt tilts his head to the left or right may simply be a matter of personal preference..