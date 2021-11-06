‘SUS leaves this pandemic as a hero’, extols young vaccinated in BH – Gerais

Vaccine doses against COVID ready to be used in a clinic installed at UFMG (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

Young people from Belo Horizonte aged 22 and 24 who took the first dose of the Pfizer branded COVID-19 vaccine can head to the vaccination posts in the capital this Thursday (4/11) to take another dose of the immunizing agent. Among those immunized today, the speech was of relief for completing the immunization and, at the same time, thanks for the effort of SUS professionals.

“It feels really good to be taking the second dose ahead of schedule, given the chaos the country is in,” said 22-year-old digital marketing analyst Pedro Fraga.

He went, this Thursday morning (4/11). to the drive-thru post set up at UFMG to complete their immunization. Saying relieved to be able to take another dose of the immunizing agent, Pedro reinforced the importance of the SUS in combating the pandemic.

“We have a very efficient health system, which serves everyone, and has always been strong in the vaccination campaigns, throughout life. In my view, the SUS comes out as a winner and great hero of this coronavirus pandemic,” he reported.

The analyst informed that the second dose was scheduled for 11/20, and with the anticipation of eight weeks he managed to take it earlier than expected. He also said that he had pain in his arm on the first dose, and that he had not had COVID-19 at any time.

Asked what lessons the pandemic had brought him, Pedrono thought twice: “the use of a mask and gel alcohol made me realize how important it was to have used them before. Like in hospitals, and especially in public transport. I can say that the pandemic made me have a general conception of how badly we treated our health and social issues in general,” he added.

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) reinforces that only people who have at least 8 weeks between the application of the first and second doses will be able to complete the vaccination schedule.

According to the PBH, to take the doses it is necessary to take the vaccination card, CPF, proof of address in Belo Horizonte and official document with a photo.

The opening hours of the vaccination sites on working days are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for fixed and extra points and from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm for drive-thru points.

There are also vaccination points with night hours, which are open from Monday to Friday. Check the hours and addresses:

UFMG Campus Sade (School of Nursing): Avenida Professor Alfredo Balena, 190 – Santa Efignia – Open from 12:00 to 20:00;

Pitgoras College: Rua dos Timbiras, 1.375 – Employees – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm;

UNA-BH: 1451 Aimors street – Lourdes – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm;

Faminas-BH: Avenida Cristiano Machado, 12.001 – Vila Clris – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

*



Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Frederico Teixeira



Read more about COVID-19



Check out other relevant information about the pandemic caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Brazil and worldwide. Texts, infographics and videos talk about



symptoms



,



prevention



,



search



and



vaccination



.



