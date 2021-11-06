Suzano (SUZB3) estimates an additional investment of R$ 4.6 billion in the Cerrado Project

Suzano (SUZB3) released this Friday (5th) estimates regarding the Cerrado Project, which consists of the construction of a new pulp production plant in the municipality of Ribas do Rio Pardo, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

In addition to the industrial capital investment of R$ 14.7 billion, the company estimates an additional amount of R$ 4.6 billion which includes a total expenditure of R$ 19.3 billion related to the full execution of the Cerrado Project, with disbursement distributed between the years 2021 and 2024.

The additional amount will be allocated to forestry, logistical and chemical plant investments, among others.

Suzano expects to reach, from the conclusion of the learning curve of the new industrial plant, a pulp production cash cost of less than R$ 500 per ton.

The company also estimates, from the beginning of the second forest cycle, adopting as a reference the entry into operation of the new plant, the following operating disbursements, under regime, at the new unit in Ribas do Rio Pardo: cash cost of pulp production lower than R$400 per ton and maintenance investments of R$270 per ton.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related