Taliban ‘supreme leader’ demands to seek insiders within the movement

The “supreme leader” of the Taliban, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, on Thursday (4) gave instructions to the movement’s leaders to find and “eradicate” possible adversaries infiltrated in their ranks, after a series of bloody attacks against the new government.

“All veterans … must inspect their ranks and verify that there are no unknown entities working against the will of the government and eradicate them as quickly as possible,” said Hibatullah Akhundzada in an unusual speech broadcast by spokesmen for the government.

Since coming to power on Aug. 15, the Taliban have faced a wave of attacks on the Afghan (EI-K) branch of the Islamic State, another Islamic group of even more radical Sunni origin.

On Tuesday, at least 19 people, including a senior Taliban official, died in an attack on a military hospital in Kabul claimed by EI-K.

Having recruited many to bring Afghanistan back under their control, the Taliban fear the possible infiltration of rival militants, especially among new recruits.

According to Hibatullah Akhundzada, each unit leader “has to get to know and spend time with each of his fighters to help them in their work and behavior.”

But “no combatant should be treated cruelly or violently,” he added.

With more than 20 years of violent armed insurgency, the Taliban is organized into hundreds of units and subgroups belonging to various factions, sometimes rivals among themselves.

As “supreme leader”, Hibatullah Akhundzada, who lives underground, is responsible for maintaining unity and dictating the main internal guidelines of the movement.

Waiting for hypothetical international recognition, the Islamic movement is also trying to prevent its troops from making mistakes or “excesses”.

Last week, three guests at a wedding were murdered by men posing as Taliban fighters because they played music during the celebration. The government condemned this action.

