Tanker explosion leaves more than 90 dead in Sierra Leone

ROME, NOV 6 (ANSA) – An oil tanker explosion in Sierra Leone, West Africa, left at least 92 dead and dozens wounded, local authorities reported on Saturday (6), cited by the international press.

According to CNN, the accident occurred last Friday night (5), after a vehicle hit a tanker truck carrying fuel in Wellington, an eastern suburb of Freetown, the country’s capital.

Previously, the Red Cross had talked about the explosion of a fuel tank. “I am saddened to hear of an explosion along Bai Bureh Road, Wellington, after a truck carrying fuel collided with another truck,” lamented Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr.

“The videos and photos circulating on social media are heartbreaking,” she added, referring to images that show charred bodies in the streets.

For his part, the spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency, Mohamed Lamrane Bah, said there were numerous injuries, many of them in critical condition.

According to the Associated Press (AP) news agency, a hospital worker reported that about 30 severely burned victims are unlikely to survive, which could further increase the number of deaths.

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio, who is in Glasgow attending COP26, lamented the tragedy.

“Deeply disturbed by the tragic fires and the terrible loss of life,” he wrote on Twitter. “My deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones and those who were mutilated as a result. My government will do everything to support the affected families”. (ANSA)

know more

+ Marília Mendonça dies after a plane crash in Minas Gerais

+ Famous people lament the death of Marília Mendonça after a plane crash

+ Plane carrying Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of Minas Gerais

+ Video: Man with a broken-down car in RJ goes viral due to an unusual detail

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence