Tenda (TEND3) profits 81% less in the 3rd quarter, with higher costs, and revises guidance margin

SAO PAULO – Tenda (TEND3) recorded net income of R$ 6 million in the third quarter of 2021, which represented a decrease of 81% compared to the same period last year, when it totaled R$ 33.8 million.

Thus, the company saw its profit fall despite its net revenue having advanced 10.2% on the same basis, reaching R$721.2 million, since costs and expenses also grew, limiting performance.

Tenda saw its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) retreat 53.9%, from R$ 105.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 to R$ 48.6 million . The Ebitda margin, used to measure operating performance, dropped from 16.1% to 6.7%.

“We have suffered from budget revisions that significantly impacted our gross margin for the quarter, in particular, the margin from old sales,” explained the company in the document published on Thursday night (4).

In addition to construction expenses, driven by the higher price of inputs such as steel and cement, selling expenses grew 12%, totaling R$62 million.

The company, to ease the rise in costs, also opted to increase its prices, which led the average price per unit to grow 8.7% in the year.

With expenses, Tenda reduces guidance for 2021

The increase in spending caused Tenda to revise its targets for 2021. The company now forecasts a gross margin in the range of 26% to 28%, whereas at the beginning of the year the outlook was somewhere between 30% and 32%.

Despite this, the construction company maintained its projection for net sales, resulting from the subtraction between gross sales and cancellations, between BRL 3 billion and BRL 3.2 billion, despite the number of canceled contracts having grown considerably between July and September, closing the third quarter representing 7.1% of total gross sales.

The construction company has, according to its projections, R$ 1.3 billion to be appropriated (completed or ongoing projects), and R$ 924.6 million to spend on these. Tenda ended September with a provision of R$ 633 million.

Finally, the construction company’s profit was also impacted by higher expenses with net debt, which went from a positive cash of BRL 250.7 million in September 2020 to a negative balance of BRL 298 million – the financial result was negative at BRL 12 million, compared to BRL 6.7 million in the same period last year.

