Thammy Miranda’s Wife Reveals She and Husband Will No More Threesomes – Behavior

Andressa Ferreira and Thammy Miranda (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

The model



Andressa Fereira



revealed, this Friday (Nov 5), that she no longer has threesomes with her husband, the councilor



Thammy Miranda.



She told the news after being questioned by fans about the practice they adopted in the past. According to her, after having converted to the Gospel, the practice no longer makes sense. “Nowadays it doesn’t make sense anymore! When the flesh is weak, we need to strengthen our spirit. The Holy Spirit is transforming us little by little,” said Andressa

In 2019,



Thammy



he revealed, while answering questions from fans on Instagram, that he had threesomes with Andressa and another woman.



Answer by Andressa (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Andressa



and



Thammy



were baptized in a pluralistic evangelical church, which welcomes the LGBTQIA%2b public. The ceremony took place on Sunday (31/10), in So Paulo.

“A unique moment in our lives. Rebirth, our faith, our life for Jesus, our only savior. Baptism means the body of Christ lives in me. God is love, healing, deliverance! To have your nature regenerated, or that is, being born again! By receiving Jesus as our Savior and Lord and receiving the Holy Spirit as our helper, we are ready to live a new life,” the couple wrote on Instagram.

