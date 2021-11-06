‘The 13th Farm’: Erasmus is surprised to see that Juliette’s team disproved him | gossip from the famous

record Erasmo Viana in A Fazenda 13

After the departure of ‘A Fazenda’, Erasmo Viana was surprised to learn that Juliette’s social media team denied him. He commented on the confinement he invested in the ‘BBB’ champion team to succeed in the game. But Erasmus had no reaction when he learned that members of her staff denied they had done the job for him.

During an interview for ‘Decompression Cabin’, the influencer said that he chose a team with experience in realities to give him an advantage in the dispute for the grand prize.

“When I accepted this invitation to come here, I thought that the social network is very important for everyone in this regard. Then, I wanted to invest what I could invest in competent people who could help me to have a nice return, because I know this is important to manage the crisis, to have the artwork posted so that people can work together and the people vote for you” , he said.

“So, I wanted to invest in a competent team and that was my choice. I commented in the sense of ‘hey, it was a strategy I had for believing in certain people because it worked'”, he said.

Then Lucas Selfie asked more about the hiring. “Were they with people who worked with other participants?” he said. “Other participants from other realities. It was from the other reality show [BBB]”, replied Erasmus. “From Juliette?” asked Selfie. “Yes,” confirmed the former pawn.

Selfie reinforced the question and said that “people would be denying” the former pawn. “They said they weren’t with you, no,” explained the presenter. Uncomfortable, Erasmus said that Juliette’s team is large and the person who denied the information would not be involved in the project.

“Could be, actually, she has a great team. It wasn’t a single person who worked with her, understand? They were great people”, he explained.