The best cell phones up to R$2,000 to buy on Black Friday

Smartphone prices — which have never been very inviting in Brazil — have increased even more since the beginning of the pandemic, and it’s a little harder to find a good device that fits the budget. So that you don’t spend all your savings on a model that won’t please you, the Canaltech separated a list of the best cell phones up to R$ 2,000 to keep an eye on this end of 2021, including Black Friday.

Below, you find five excellent options from what are called premium intermediaries. They are great models and with features and technologies that are already very close to the top of the line, which includes a large battery, a good quality screen and satisfactory performance for more than just the most common tasks of everyday life.

Alert: please note the publication date of this article as all prices are subject to change without notice. The products displayed here are selected by our team, so if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Poco X3 Pro: the ‘successor’ to the Pocophone F1

Powerful cell phone as a top of the line at an intermediate price

Considered a successor to the popular Pocophone F1, the Poco X3 Pro repeats part of the formula by bringing powerful hardware in a package that promises to be cheaper than high-end models. However, this new phone from Xiaomi doesn’t bring the most powerful processor available for the Android system, but a revamped version of the Snapdragon 855, from 2019.

That doesn’t mean it’s a bad device, on the contrary. It is one of the best cell phones up to R$2,000 available to buy in Brazil. The device has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen and uses Full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, plus response time increased to 240 Hz. Memory options include 6/128 GB , 8/128 GB, 6/256 GB and 8/256 GB, and officially only the first arrived in Brazil.

The device also has 5,160 mAh battery, with a 33 W charger, which can fill up to 59% in 30 minutes or 100% in up to 59 minutes, according to the manufacturer. The rear camera set is quadruple and has a 48 MP sensor as its main feature, while the front has 20 MP.

Its official price is frightening: R$ 3,600 at Xiaomi’s store. But you can find more affordable options at retailers, via the marketplace, and you can pay less than R$1,700 on imported models — that is, without the 12-month warranty. For the difference in value, it could be a good one. However, remember: this phone does not support 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M62: Lots of battery and power in the same phone

An almost top-of-the-line with gigantic drums

For those who prefer models from other brands, or even for those who prefer not to risk imported cell phones and want the 12-month warranty, the Samsung Galaxy M62 is almost a “national” Poco X3 Pro. This cell phone from Samsung has a Galaxy Note 10 processor and costs about the same as the Xiaomi model, which makes it a similar alternative with production in Brazil and, therefore, technical assistance is easier to find. And the big bonus: battery to give and sell.

The device features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), but is limited to a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The Exynos 9825 platform uses an eight-core processor with a maximum speed of 2, 73 GHz, and still has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The battery has an impressive 7,000 mAh, charging 25 W. To top it off, the camera set is quadruple, with the main one 64 MP, while the front one has 32 MP.

You can find this model in the range of R$1,600 to R$1,700 on offers, and there have even been times when it cost less than that. The main weakness of this model is the same as the Poco X3 Pro: no 5G, which can be a decisive factor for those who want to be ready for this leap as soon as the technology starts to be released (for real) in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A52: Beautiful and Balanced

Suitable for those who want a bright screen and a good set of cameras

It’s true that the Samsung Galaxy A52 isn’t as powerful as the Galaxy M62, if you only think about the raw performance. And it doesn’t have that much battery either. But its camera set is excellent, the processor is more than enough (and even spare) for everyday tasks, and its design is beautiful, with a unique back piece into which the camera’s lens is directly embedded.

This mid-range phone from Samsung has a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and 90 Hz refresh rate. Internally, it brings the Snapdragon 720G platform, with an eight-core processor that reaches a maximum speed of 2.3 GHz. In Brazil, it is sold with 6 GB of RAM memory and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy A52 battery has 4,500 mAh and supports 25 W power recharge. The camera suite has a 64MP main, a 12MP ultra wide, a 5MP macro and a 5MP depth sensor. The set is completed with the 32 MP front end.

You can find this model for less than R$1,800 currently. The Galaxy A52 has a balanced set and differentiated design, so it’s considered one of the best phones up to R$2,000 to buy today.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite: Ready for 5G

Option with balanced datasheet and 5G support

Xiaomi has been launching a ‘Lite’ version of its top-of-the-line phones for some time now, and the Mi 10 Lite 5G is one of the best premium intermediates of 2020. In addition to a sleek design and powerful hardware, the device features a high-end AMOLED screen quality and intense brightness, which is quite different from the more common LCD in this price range.

This AMOLED display is 6.57 inches and uses Full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), with support for HDR10+ as a differential. Internally, the device has the Snapdragon 765G platform, which has an eight-core processor up to 2.4 GHz and 5G support. And it still has 64/6GB options; 128/6GB or 256/8GB of memory.

The Mi 10 Lite has a 4,160 mAh battery, which is possibly its biggest weakness compared to the other models on this list. The maximum recharge is 20 W. As for the cameras, the quad rear set has a main 48 MP, an ultra wide 8 MP plus a macro and a depth of 2 MP each. The front is 16 MP.

It is possible to find Xiaomi’s cell phone for just over R$1,800 currently, with importers who use marketplace platforms at large online retailers in Brazil. The model was not officially launched here in the country.

Motorola Moto G60: Best Camera Set in a Moto G

For those who like to take photos with extended field of view, macro and selfies

The Moto G series expanded significantly in 2021, precisely in the 10th generation of Motorola’s most popular lineup. Now, there are almost entry-level to almost high-end models. And one of the most interesting is the Motorola Moto G60, which can also be considered the direct successor of the Moto G9 Plus, with some hardware improvements and, the main thing, an excellent set of cameras.

Unlike the Moto G100, the G60 has only good sensors. The main one has 108 MP, and the super wide-angle and macro hybrid is repeated from the more powerful model. At the front, the selfies are in charge of a 32 MP camera and manages to record better photos than the G100’s dual camera. It’s a very good set that, in the hands of a skilled photographer, captures stunning images.

For the rest, the Moto G60 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD resolution (1080 x 2460 pixels), a refresh rate of 120 Hz and support for HDR10, a differential for the category today. Its platform is the Snapdragon 732G chipset, with an eight-core processor that can reach 2.3 GHz speed, and Motorola also offers 6 GB of RAM memory and 128 GB of internal storage. And it still has no less than 6,000 mAh battery, with 20 W recharge support.

You may not be able to find the device for less than R$2,000 right now, but it was already on sale for around R$1,650 in early October, and could return to this level at any time. Black Friday is a good time to keep an eye out for offers in this range for the Moto G60. Or you can take a look at the Moto G60s, a low-cost version with a smaller battery, slightly weaker processor and inferior cameras.