The best cell phones up to R$2,500 to buy on Black Friday

Changing cell phones is not a very easy process these days. There are so many options in Brazilian stores, with different characteristics, that it can be quite complex to choose the one that best meets your needs. Fortunately, the best cell phones up to R$ 2,500 already offer power close to the top of the line, as well as very complete features and elegant design.

The alternatives selected by Canaltech make up a heavyweight selection capable of delivering a robust gaming experience, photos or a daily take-free companionship that saves your wallet at the time of purchase. Check out the list of devices that can meet demand without hurting the pocket that Canaltech has separated, taking into account the most interesting options to take advantage of Black Friday offers and New Year’s Eve parties.

Galaxy S20 FE: powerful and complete

The most affordable model of the Galaxy S20 family is one of the most sought after by the Brazilian public at the moment, and that’s not for nothing. A very complete cell phone, with protection against water and dust, desktop mode and wireless charging and powerful processor at a price close to R$ 2,000 really draws a lot of attention.

The Galaxy S20 FE has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It initially arrived with the Exynos 990, but now it’s easier to find models with the Snapdragon 865 in stock, which gives better stability when you demand more from the processor. There are versions with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space.

The battery is one of its weaknesses, however — at 4,500 mAh — but charging can be fast, 25W (sold separately; in the box has a 15W adapter). The camera set is triple and includes 12MP main, plus an ultra wide and a telephoto lens with 3x zoom. The front camera has 32 MP. And it also has DeX mode, which turns the phone into a computer when connected to a big screen; IP68 certification, against water and dust; and wireless charging, including reverse.

It is possible to find the Galaxy S20 FE at prices around R$ 2,000, and may even cost less than that in the 6/128 GB version. If you only find a higher price when searching, wait a few days and keep an eye on Canaltech Offers because this model constantly appears with special discounts.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Future-Ready Intermediate

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Image: Press Release/Samsung)

Canaltech knows that if you plan to spend up to R$2,500 to buy a new cell phone at the end of 2021, you may be thinking of a 5G model. There are several great options with this technology already available, and one of the most interesting is the Galaxy M52 5G, recently launched by Samsung here in Brazil. It is already priced much lower than the launch and has very interesting specs.

This Samsung phone has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It comes with the Snapdragon 778G platform inside, which has an eight-core processor for up to 2.4GHz plus 5G support. The Brazilian model has 6 GB of RAM memory and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy M52 also has a 5,000 mAh battery with 25 W charging support. Its rear set has three cameras, being a 64 MP main, a 13 MP super wide angle and a 5 MP macro. At the front, the selfie sensor has 32 MP.

Despite having been launched for R$3,500, this model has already appeared in offers for less than R$2,200, and often with a Galaxy Buds 2 as a freebie. It’s not hard to find for less than R$2,500 these days, and its 5G support, powerful hardware and high battery capacity make it an excellent choice in this price range.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite: a refined Moto G

Another option with 5G for those who prefer a cleaner interface is the Motorola Edge 20 Lite, which doesn’t owe much to the Samsung model at all. This device also has an OLED screen and an interesting set of cameras, as well as battery capacity to spare.

Edge 20 Lite has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with Full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate and a bonus: support for HDR10+, which further improves the contrast of images. Its platform is from MediaTek, model Dimensity 720, which has an eight-core processor and a speed of 2.0 GHz. The Brazilian model has 6 GB of RAM memory and 128 GB of internal storage.

Like the Galaxy M52, the Motorola Edge 20 Lite has a battery with 5,000 mAh, but its charging can be with power up to 30 W. The cameras are 108 MP in the main, a super wide-angle hybrid and 8 MP macro, and another 2 MP depth. Selfies get a 32 MP sensor.

The Edge 20 Lite has already cost less than R$2,300 in the first half of October, and is not priced much higher than that currently, and can be found at around R$2,400. It’s possible that he’ll return to the early last quarter range around Black Friday.

Poco F3: cheap premium and great quality

The third alternative with 5G among the best cell phones up to R$ 2,500 is the Poco F3. Xiaomi’s model still comes out ahead by delivering an even more powerful processor than Samsung and Motorola’s competitors, in addition to having a good set of cameras. However, its battery capacity is lower, although it is still enough for one day of use.

The Poco F3 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD resolution (180 x 2400 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The Snapdragon 870 platform (same as the Moto G100) has eight-core processors that reach 3.2 GHz, and the device has options of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8/256GB.

The battery capacity is 4,250 mAh, with a recharge of up to 33 W, which can reach 100% in up to 52 minutes, according to Xiaomi. The camera suite combines a 48 MP main, an 8 MP ultra-wide and a 5 MP macro, with a 20 MP front end. In addition, this cell phone is IP53 certified, with protection against dust and water splash.

The price is one of the most interesting parts, as it can be found for around R$ 2,400. However, keep in mind that this value is practiced by importers who sell within large retailers, and only includes a three month warranty against manufacturing defects (when it does), instead of 12 months with easy technical assistance.

iPhone SE (2020): A Small But Powerful Cell Phone

After four years, Apple updated the iPhone SE with a second generation, which became known as the 2020 iPhone SE. The new model took advantage of the design used until the iPhone 8, but with the A13 Bionic platform, from the iPhone 11 series. , the device has become an option for those who are still looking for a small phone with Touch ID, instead of Face ID.

The full specs of the device include a 4.7-inch Retina LCD screen with HD resolution (750 by 1334 pixels) with ion-reinforced glass to give extra protection from scratches. In addition to the six-core processor that reaches 2.65 GHz speed, the device’s hardware has 3 GB of RAM memory and options of 64 GB, 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. Always remembering that Apple cell phones do not accept micro SD card to increase space.

The 2020 iPhone SE still has a battery with 1,821 mAh that, according to Apple, lasts up to 13 hours of video playback, or 8 hours if streaming. At least it’s compatible with a 20W recharge, which fills 50% in 30 minutes, according to the company, in addition to supporting wireless charging in the Qi standard. The device also has a unique 12 MP camera on the back and 7 MP front, as well as IP67 certification against dust and water (maximum depth of one meter for up to 30 minutes).

Due to its design features and battery life, it’s not the best ‘cheap’ iPhone you can buy today, but at least you can find it for less than R$2,000 — it even appeared for just over R$1,900 on the early October, and nothing prevents it from returning to this level, at least in the vicinity of Black Friday.