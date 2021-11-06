The biggest increase in the Ibovespa in the year, Embraer’s share (EMBR3) rises sharply, with a result that is a major concern for the company

SÃO PAULO – Taking a great deal of concern from its front when recording the second consecutive quarter of free cash generation, Embraer (EMBR3) recorded a strong rise in its shares after the balance of the period between July and September, released this Friday morning. fair (5). At around 2:00 pm (Eastern time), the share gains were 4.88%, at R$22.77, after rising 6.17%, at R$23.05, at the maximum of the day, signing as well as the biggest increase in the Ibovespa in the year, with gains of over 150%.

The main highlight, according to Levante Ideias de Investimentos, was the company’s operational efficiency measures, after the cancellation of the transaction with Boeing, which is beginning to bear fruit. This is because this is the first period of the third quarter of free cash generation in 10 years, historically with bad seasonality for Embraer, even with lower volume of deliveries. Free cash generation was R$123.3 million.

The company delivered a total of 9 commercial aircraft and 21 executive jets in the quarter, in addition to increasing its firm order base (backlog) from US$15.9 billion to US$16.8 billion, driven by higher orders for generation aircraft. E2 with the highest average ticket. Net revenue was R$ 5.01 billion, an increase of 22% compared to the third quarter of last year.

In accounting terms, Embraer still presented an adjusted net loss of R$179 million, although this is an amount 77.4% lower than in the third quarter of 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted (approximation of gross cash generation) for non-recurring effects was R$ 410.7 million, a margin of 8.2%, reversing the operating loss from the previous year.

Itaú BBA assessed Embraer’s result as positive, noting that the deliveries reported were solid, albeit weaker compared to the previous quarter in the commercial segment, which contributed to a more contained profitability in the quarter.

However, the year-on-year improvement was notable in all areas, and operating margins exceeded the bank’s expectations.

Analysts also recalled that for the first time in more than 10 years Embraer generated positive free cash flow in the third quarter and therefore revised its projection for 2021 upwards. observed in the pandemic period.

The 2021 guidance for deliveries and other financial results was reiterated and BBA believes that the company is on the right path to achieve it, in addition to being constructive in terms of prospects for the coming years.

Itaú BBA has an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) and a target price of US$21 per ADR (in practice, the company’s shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange).

After the balance sheet, Bradesco BBI raised the 2022 target price for Embraer’s ADR from US$25 to US$26, or a potential increase of 68% compared to the previous day’s closing, in order to incorporate the results of the third quarter and revisions to the guidance.

“Embraer has successfully optimized its business legacy, improving its cost structure and focusing on cash flow generation. This should better position the company to benefit from the recovery in commercial aviation. In addition, Embraer has several growth opportunities arising from its new products, such as the eVTOL and turboprop aircraft”, point out the BBI analysts.

The company’s signals in teleconference were also positive. According to Antonio Carlos Garcia, the company’s financial and purchasing vice president, the projection is that both revenues and profitability will advance in the next quarter, following the maintenance of the positive trend for commercial and executive aviation.

After a strong quarter, with the expansion in the four business units, the executive expects the strong numbers to continue, with revenue for the year expected to be between US$ 4 billion and US$ 4.5 billion.

He also pointed out that, in the executive aviation segment, the portfolio is fully sold until the first quarter of 2023.

Francisco Gomes Neto, the company’s CEO, also reinforced that the trend of recovery in the commercial segment continues with the advance of vaccination, something that should continue next year, even if the return to pre-pandemic levels should occur between 2023 and 2024.

BBI also highlighted the speeches of executives about the business plan. “For the next 5 years, management plans to focus on sales of their existing product portfolio, which they believe can double revenue over the period, while continuing their cost-cutting and balance sheet optimization initiatives.”

As for new deals, negotiations with Zanite to merge with Eve are ongoing, but no further details were provided. Embraer plans to continue to expand its services and support business, not just for Embraer aircraft, but for others as well. They recently signed a maintenance contract in Portugal that has the potential to nearly triple the country’s revenues. The company’s management also mentioned that 2022 will be an important year for the ongoing arbitration process with Boeing.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs noted that Ebitda, margins and free cash flow all beat consensus estimates, noting that new orders were strong in the quarter. “Revenue was below consensus for the quarter, but on aircraft unit deliveries already reported,” added Goldman.

As Levante Ideias de Investimentos highlights, now with the cash flow turning to the positive side and with good visibility, Embraer guarantees a robust balance sheet, with a strong cash position and with a leaner operation than the pre-pandemic period.

