The car Zico won for his performance at the ’81 World Cup motivated the creation of a law – 11/06/2021

Voted best player on the field in Flamengo’s 3-0 victory over Liverpool in the 1981 world title, Zico was awarded a Toyota Celica, a car given by the sponsor of the clash between the South American and European champions. , precisely, from that edition. Quintino’s Galinho insisted on bringing the car to Brazil, which even earned the law.

In an interview with Mauro Cezar Pereira on the program divided, of UOL Channel, Dudu Monsanto tells the stories present in podcast 81, about the 40 years of Flamengo’s world title, and explains how a law was created from the award received by the shirt 10 from Gávea, which keeps it until today.

“Here in Brazil, there was no possibility of importing this car, so look how crazy, look at how much Zico did to keep this memory. He sought out Carlos Langoni, a great red-black, he was president of the Bank Central and he said ‘go to Francisco Dorneles, who is the finance minister, ask for a temporary authorization and then he comes with the car like that. And as Marcio Braga is there in the chamber, see if he approves a law for people can bring their awards won in sporting achievements from abroad, in short, that there should be at least one exception for those who represent Brazil and achieve something like that'”, says Dudu.

“Because of this car, even a law was made and Zico says that a lot of people went crazy. ‘Oh, this award here I won in Saudi Arabia’, they started to bring a lot of things thanks to this law”, he adds.

Dudu Monsanto also highlights the way Zico evaluated the value of the car and divided it among the world champion players with Flamengo. The journalist tells the emotion of having been in the car during the period in which he conducted research for the book, documentary and now the podcast about the rubro-negro title.

“One of the great emotions I had during this moment of researching, making the book, was the chance to go to Zico’s house, take a ride in the Toyota Celica 82, which is the award Zico received for being the best player in the final. from the Tokyo Worlds. It’s even with him that I open both the podcast and the book, that I call this car here a time machine, it looks a lot like that car of Marty McFly from ‘Back to the Future'”, says Dudu .

“That car means a lot and it represents many of the values ​​that come with Zico, because Zico could simply be a great football player, as there are hundreds here in Brazil, but he is a guy who also conveys many positive things in values , many important messages, one of them: this car, at the time, was worth US$ 8,000 or 9,000. Zico took the corresponding amount, divided all that amount —and at the time we didn’t have that, we didn’t do that, I never heard anyone do it this before this story. He takes the value of the car, divides it, gives the corresponding dollar part to each of the Flamengo athletes”, he concludes.

