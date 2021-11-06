The longest lunar eclipse of the century takes place in November. Know how to observe!

You’ve probably seen a lunar eclipse and you might think they’re all alike, but the next eclipse of the moon might surprise you. Because the partial lunar eclipse that takes place on November 19 will be the longest in the century. Also know that the difference won’t be just a few more minutes: while some last a few minutes or even an hour, this record holder will last almost three hours (exactly 03:28:23), according to NASA. In other words, we will have a true heavenly spectacle!

Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, blocking the sun’s rays that usually reach the surface of our natural satellite and generating the shadow that gradually shrouds the Moon during this transit. At dawn on the 19th, Earth’s shadow will hide 97% of the Full Moon, so it won’t be a total eclipse, even if it’s almost that.

By the way, if we consider that the eclipse starts when the Earth’s shadow touches the lunar disk (at the beginning of the penumbral eclipse) and ends when there is no longer any shadow (at the end of the penumbral eclipse), the total duration of the November 2021 lunar eclipse it will be an incredible 6 hours and 2 minutes. The bad news is that we Brazilians will miss the second half of this period, because the Moon will be far below the horizon. The good news is that we still have more than 2 hours to appreciate the phenomenon.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The light gray regions on the map are where the eclipse will be visible from start to finish. The intermediate gray areas are where the eclipse can be seen at moonrise or “set” of the moon. Dark gray regions will not see the eclipse (Image: Playback/Fred Espenak/EarthSky)

Another factor to be considered is that, from Brazil, we will also not see 97% of the lunar surface covered by the terrestrial shadow. In São Paulo, for example, the schedule will be as follows:

Duration: 2h13m54s

Beginning of penumbral eclipse: 3:02 am

Start of partial eclipse: 4:18 am

Maximum eclipse: 5:13 am

The moon sets: 5:16 am

In other words, in São Paulo, the eclipse starts at 3am on Friday (19th), ending shortly after 5am. In Manaus, the event will last 3h40m, starting at 2am and ending with the moon setting shortly after 5:40am. The further west of the country you are, the longer you will have an eclipse. Of course, the observation will also depend on weather conditions, and things seem to get complicated on the east side of the country, with some rain forecasts in São Paulo and São Luiz do Maranhão, for example, as well as clouds in Salvador da Bahia.

How does a lunar eclipse work

(Image: Reproduction/Astronomy/Roen Kelly)

The Moon’s illuminated disk receives light from the Sun and reflects it to Earth. During a lunar eclipse, the Moon, Sun, and Earth briefly line up, so our planet blocks that light—but not entirely. A fraction of the sun’s rays will pass through our atmosphere and reach the Moon. In the process, the light waves are stretched, so they look red.

Incidentally, the intensity of red in a “Moon of Blood” will depend on the pollution, clouds and debris in the Earth’s atmosphere at the time the sun’s rays pass through. If a total eclipse happens right after a volcanic eruption, for example, particles in the atmosphere will make the Moon appear darker than normal.

However, the coloring of the lunar eclipse is not made only from pollution. The oxygen and nitrogen particles in Earth’s atmosphere are experts at scattering light in shorter wavelengths such as blue or violet. This means that longer wavelengths, such as red, orange or yellow, remain after the crossing and reach the lunar surface.

What will the sky be like during the lunar eclipse

Position of the Moon at 3am on the 19th, in the Southeast region of the country (Image: Reproduction/stellarium.org)

The Full Moon will be to the northwest, close to the constellation Taurus. This means beautiful scenery — the Pleiades will be practically to one side, while the star Aldebaran will shine brightly above. Betelgeuse and Rigel will be at the top, because the region of Orion will be very rich there, with the Três Marias (Orion belt) and, who has astronomical equipment, will also be able to see an incredible nebula.

It’s also meteor shower time, but don’t count on the appearance of any of them during the eclipse. The Northern and Southern Taurids will already be at the very end of their seasons for 2021 on the 19th. Still, you might get lucky and see some “shooting stars” while watching the eclipse. The Moon tends to overshadow meteors, but during an eclipse it may even be that the occasional bright streak appears in the sky.

This whole celestial setup will provide a beautiful view, and there will likely be some amazing photographs circulating the internet in the days ahead. Unfortunately, we will have to count on the help of the weather, which may boycott the party in some regions of the country — at least according to current weather forecasts.

Anyway, there will be live online broadcasts of the lunar eclipse. One of them will be carried out by The Virtual Telescope Project. Just click here on the day of the eclipse and follow the event. Another option is the TimeAndDate live, which you can watch in the video below at dawn on November 19:

Source: NASA, TimeAndDate