The most recommended real estate funds by analysts to buy in November; FII da Mauá replaces Captain’s portfolio

SAO PAULO – The nervousness of the financial market contaminated real estate funds, which had another month of lows in October. Ifix, the index that gathers the most traded FIIs on the Exchange, registered losses of 1.47% in the period. The indicator had already retreated 1.24% in September and 2.63% in August.

Investors’ concern over discussions on the spending ceiling of the federal government, which seeks resources to fund the new version of Bolsa Família, called Auxílio Brasil, remains on the radar of analysts in November, as well as the actions of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank to contain inflation in the country. In October, the collegiate raised the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, by 1.50 percentage points, to 7.75% per year.

In addition to the country’s fiscal management and the fight against inflation, the market also follows the Covid-19 vaccination schedule. And it’s no wonder that the subject is of particular interest to real estate fund investors. According to BTG Pactual, the advance of immunization allows for greater flexibility in the restriction measures. “In this context, an operational improvement is expected for brick real estate funds, especially in the shopping and corporate slabs segment”, points out the bank’s report.

Survey carried out by InfoMoney with ten brokers compiled the most recommended real estate funds by financial institutions to invest in November. In all, 53 FIIs were remembered and the highlight of the list was once again Bresco Logística (BRCO11), with eight recommendations.

The compilation of InfoMoney presents the five most recommended assets for the month. For tie-breaking criteria, those with the highest average trading volume in the last 12 months are selected, based on data from the financial information provider Economatica.

The novelty this month was the entry of Mauá Capital Recebíveis (MCCI11) in place of Capitânia Securities (CPTS11), which was among the main recommendations of October. See below the most recommended real estate funds by analysts for November, the number of recommendations and the profitability of each stock in October, year to date and in the last 12 months:

ticker Background Segment Recommendations Return in theOctober 2021 Return on 2021 Return in 12 months BRCO11 Bresco Logistics Logistics 8 -2.18 -17.19 -13.36 TRXF11 TRX Real Estate Retail / Logistics 5 -0.81 7.64 5.11 HGRU11 CSHG Urban Income Retail 5 -0.25 -6.25 -8.45 KNCR11 Kinea Real Estate Income Receivables 4 0.71 11.59 16.89 MCCI11 Mauá Capital Receivables 3 -0.69 10.52 6.07 ifix ifix – – -1.47 -7.49 -4.22

NOTE: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends

Source: Economatica and brokerages (Ativa Investimentos, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Genial, Guide, Itaú BBA, Mirae Asset, Órama, Santander Corretora and Rico)

Bresco Logistics (BRCO11)

For the third consecutive month, Bresco Logística is the most recommended real estate fund by brokers. In November, he repeats the eight recommendations from October.

The fund, in the logistics segment, currently has 47,863 shareholders and has a net worth of R$1.6 billion. Bresco has 11 properties that, together, add up to a gross leasable area (GLA) of 446 thousand square meters. According to the management report, the fund recently zeroed the vacancy.

The fund’s portfolio generates annual revenue of R$134 million. The lease contracts have an average remaining term of 4.3 years. In addition, 95% of tenants have a high credit rating and, among them, are names such as Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Magazine Luiza, Natura, Mercado Livre, B2W, Carrefour, DHL and Whirlpool.

In Itaú BBA’s assessment, the location and technical characteristics of Bresco’s properties draw attention. The assets are spread out especially in the Southeast region, the main logistics market in the country.

On November 8th, the fund will deposit dividends of R$0.57 per share to investors. The yield represents a monthly return of 0.59%. Currently, the quota is traded at a 13% discount. In the year, the Bresco accumulates a drop of 13.36%

CSHG Urban Rent (HGRU11)

Second on the list of the most remembered, with five recommendations, CSHG Renda Urbana invests in urban real estate projects that generate income through lease or future sale. With a net worth of R$ 2 billion, the fund currently has a GLA of 355,000 square meters and zero vacancy. It has a base of 145 thousand shareholders.

The fund’s portfolio includes tenants such as Ibmec, Estácio, São Judas University, Big, Sam’s Club and Casas Pernambucanas. Annual rental revenue is R$104 million.

The next CSHG yield is scheduled for November 16th – the fund will pay R$0.72 per share, equivalent to a monthly return of 0.64%. Currently, the quota is negotiated at a 6% discount. In the year, the paper has a devaluation of 8%.

Órama Investimentos highlights the change in the fund’s profile. “CSHG underwent a change in strategy. It ceased to be a monoactive and monotenant fund in the educational segment and expanded its portfolio to the retail segment as well”, highlights the brokerage.

TRX Real Estate (TRXF11)

With five recommendations, TRX Real Estate remains another month on the list of the most recommended REITs. The fund operates in the acquisition, development and sale of properties leased preferably to large companies and with long-term contracts. It currently has 38 thousand shareholders and 46 properties, which add up to a GLA of 395,000 square meters. Shareholders’ equity is R$578 million.

The location of the properties is spread over 12 states and the average rental price is around R$17.01 for logistics warehouses and R$26.87 for retail properties. Among the tenants are Assaí, Extra and Big Bompreço.

The composition of the fund’s portfolio pleases Guide Investimentos, who recalls that the logistics and food retail sectors reacted well to the most difficult periods of recent months. The broker is confident in the possibility of capital gain and dividend distribution above the market average.

In 2021, unlike most real estate funds, TRX Real Estate operates in the positive field, with an increase of 5.11%. Despite performance, the fund is currently trading below book value. The return with dividends for the year is 9.36% and the next payment is made on November 16, at R$0.77 per share.

Kinea Real Estate Income (KNCR11)

With 76,000 shareholders, Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários is a fund that invests in fixed income assets linked to the real estate sector, especially CRIs (Certificates of Real Estate Receivables), which represent 95% of the fund’s current net worth, currently at R$ 3 .9 billion.

According to the last management report, 93% of assets are indexed to the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate) rate. The titles are mainly linked to the segments of corporate slabs (44%) and shopping malls (27%).

The fund is part of BTG Pactual’s monthly portfolio, which mainly highlights Kinea’s pulverized and quality credit portfolio. The bank also sees the fund’s specialized management and what it classifies as excellent liquidity of the shares as attractive.

In the year, the fund appreciates 16.89% and has a dividend return of 4.84%. On November 12th, Kinea will deposit dividends of R$0.56 per share.

Mauá Capital Receivables (MCCI11)

Mauá Capital Recebíveis is the new feature of the month, with three recommendations. The fund has almost 62,000 shareholders and a net worth of R$1.2 billion. Its objective is to invest in real estate securities and shares in other FIIs.

According to Santander, the fund’s 26 CRI portfolio has a good structure and managed to pass positively through the pandemic period, that is, it did not suffer from defaults. 62% of the allocation is in more resilient segments, such as logistics and commercial.

In the year, the Mauá share appreciated by 6.07% and the return on dividends for the period was 9.47%. The fund is also in the portfolio of Genial Investimentos, which provides for the maintenance of monthly dividends close to R$1 per share.

Related